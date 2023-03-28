About a week ago, my friends and I visited Angell Hall for ASTRO 101. We journeyed from South Quad Residence Hall to the Diag like we normally would when going to class, but rather than travel to a lecture hall or some discussion section, we climbed five flights of stairs to the roof. As far as our eyes could see, Ann Arbor was in view, and with the help of a telescope, Mars and Venus were also in sight. I was both literally and metaphorically seeing the University of Michigan from a new perspective, something that would have never happened if I stayed in doing homework like I normally would on a Tuesday night.

For many college students, having a daily routine isn’t just important — it’s a necessity. The task of fitting classes, homework, clubs and a social life into a single day is a lofty one, so naturally, people are going to want a routine that brings structure to their lives and regulates their stressors. However, in the same way that a daily routine provides a semblance of organization, it can also trap us in our comfort zones with little-to-no opportunities to experience new things and places.

In a state of comfort, our anxiety is lessened, our confidence is increased and we are able to accomplish our goals more easily because of a greater sense of safety and security. But comfort, especially in college, is not always a good thing. During your four years at the University, with an entire campus at your disposal, there are endless opportunities in reach — but they can only be accessed by stepping out of your comfort zone and opening yourself up to the unfamiliar.

For those of you out there who are staunch supporters of routines, I think it’s important to understand that stepping out of your comfort zone has just as many benefits as staying within it. Breaking free from this safe space opens you up to new, rewarding experiences and people, while also providing opportunities for personal growth and overcoming fears. If we were to only stay within the boundaries of where we feel safe we would never be given the chance to grow in new and exciting ways.

To fully grasp the monotony that comes from staying solely in your comfort zone, let’s consider a normal routine for many college students. On any given day, they’ll go from home, to class, to their normal study or dining spots without ever taking the time to explore the hundreds of different buildings on campus and what they have to offer. This schedule may provide the structure that an academically rigorous university requires, but by the time April rolls around, it’ll be like you’ve lived the same day over and over for an entire school year. This can lead you to feel dissatisfied and can also stunt your personal growth.

In this way, college seems a bit like a double-edged sword. On one hand, we are put into a stressful academic environment that relies on the stability of a normal routine. Yet at the same time, college opens us up to so many unique opportunities that we would only be able to fully access if we broke out of said routine.

How then, you might be asking, can we break free from our comfort zones in a way that balances our academic pressures with our own need for adventure? The answer, believe it or not, can be found in the basis of routines themselves. If we prioritize trying new things in our schedule — like exploring new buildings or taking part in experiences that aren’t usual for us — then stepping out of our comfort zone can become an active part of our daily lives.

This is, of course, easier said than done when we must also contend with the responsibilities or random challenges that come our way in any given week. You can’t go running off on an adventure to North Campus or to the depths of the Hatcher stacks if you have a midterm the next day. But, maybe you can study in a new building on campus or sign up for a class next semester in a subject you’ve never considered before. The trick is to think critically about how you can take steps toward stepping out of your comfort zone, even if you are doing it in a safe or relatively small way.

No matter what shape it takes, even if it is something as simple as trying a new coffee shop, if you take an active approach to stepping out of your normal routine, then you are truly working to grow as a U-M student. Exploring all that the University of Michigan has to offer can and will help you on the path toward personal and professional growth. So please, do not let your experiences become stagnant, be open to trying new things and, most importantly, do not be afraid to see how far the college experience can take you. You never know what you might find.

Max Feldman is an Opinion Columnist who writes about the underappreciated and infrequently discussed aspects of University of Michigan culture. He can be reached at maxfeld@umich.edu.