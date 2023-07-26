Starting college, a lot of people expect to begin a journey of self-discovery and truly embrace their individuality. That is, until we all step into our dorms and find that we all have the same Target twin XL bed sheets, basic dorm decorations and we’re all wearing slightly-varying forms of the same college gear.

While it’s true that everyone tries to “find themselves” in college, there are some things you can’t help but notice in your first few weeks on campus as you’re taking everything in. For one of the first times in my life, I became aware of the brands and clothes people were wearing and the things they used. Being constantly surrounded by large groups of people gave me a larger sample size to view trends and how expensive it can be to constantly participate in them. Personally, I don’t love spending money, and I search for the best deal before I commit to buying anything. With college being so expensive on its own, a good dupe can be a lifesaver and almost always the best choice.

I feel a certain high when I find a good deal on items I’ve been eyeing. You might feel pressured to buy the same brands you see on campus because many students dress similarly, but name brands are not always feasible to the average broke college student. It’s easy to get lost in the sea of Patagonia, Hydro Flask, Lululemon and Nike, but comfort should matter most. Students are on their feet constantly, walking between classes, buildings, dorms and shops. Being comfortable is the best way to make it through the day relatively unscathed.

The first couple weeks on campus is the time to dress to impress. With the weather still reasonable, parties on every street and classes just beginning, there are thousands of new people around, so it’s a time to make new friends and discover Ann Arbor.

It’s no secret that, on average, women have more clothing than men, and thus experience a larger pressure to diversify their wardrobe and what they wear when seen out in public. Purchasing cheaper everyday clothing is a better practice for women, as there is often a need for them to have more in their closets. However, with rising controversy around fast fashion, it can be difficult for one to shop cheap and feel morally sound.

Currently, Shein is being sued for stolen design and forced labor allegations. For years, people have been calling on others to boycott fast fashion and shop more ethically and sustainably. One alternative that ethical shoppers are guiding people toward is thrift stores. While thrifting has become trendy and socially acceptable, thrift stores have started to raise their prices to meet higher demand for their products. In turn, the communities that were originally benefitting from the thrift stores are starting to suffer at the hands of trends and attacks on fast fashion. Though good deals are enticing, you should not go to underserved communities and shop at their thrift stores if you can afford retail-price clothing and alternatives. It is not sustainable or ethical to engage in something if it’s only you that is benefitting.

The best way to ensure you are shopping ethically is to find where the companies make their products and what the typical labor conditions of that country are. Realistically, though, manufacturing for products sold in the United States happens largely overseas, because it is cheaper.

Some of the most popular brands in the U.S. are made in China, such as Nike, Michael Kors, Ray Ban and Apple, the same as Shein. Why should people feel pressured to stop shopping for cheap when some of the most profitable companies are benefiting from the same laws and standards?

At the end of the day, there are key products to invest in, such as technology and shoes that are used everyday and have large impacts on health and general productivity. A good pair of shoes, no matter the brand, is necessary on a college campus. Every student needs some sort of computer or tablet to keep up with the large volume of online homework and methods used by most professors.

Most companies that sell expensive products participate in large sale periods, especially around holidays, such as Memorial Day, Christmas and Labor Day. Know those seasons and be patient because you can find great quality items for decreased prices. And if you happen to have a Costco membership, use it, because they always have the best leggings and Kirkland brand items are always great.

Store-brand food is always significantly cheaper than name brands, usually without a major dip in quality. Find what you like, and get it. Most of the time there isn’t a true difference between the two, and saving a few dollars on each item adds up overtime.

Certain everyday things like decorations for dorms and a basic shirt are not worth breaking the bank over. You don’t need the Canada Goose jacket you see all over campus in the winter — I can promise you that a much cheaper brand will keep you just as warm. No one is going to pay attention to the brand on the corner of your coat when they’re trying to haul their way through the Michigan winters. At the end of the day, you’ll probably just end up wearing Michigan gear and getting as many free T-shirts as possible (especially from the LSA building). Going home with a wardrobe double the size you showed up to school with is perfectly normal. But accomplishing that without making a dent in your bank account is worth the struggle carrying it all home.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.