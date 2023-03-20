The Apple AirPods Max are ugly. Or, at least that’s what my last-semester self thought.

As of two weeks ago, though, I own a pair of AirPods Max, and I must say, I’ve been using them quite a lot. They have been nothing short of excellent. The noise-canceling feature quite literally tunes you out from the raucous sounds that may surround you when trying to get work done in popular study spots across campus, and they’re surprisingly comfortable as well. If you’re debating whether to get a pair for yourself, this is me expressing my fervent support of the purchase.

However, despite my positive experience with the AirPods Max, it is undeniable that there are several other brands that produce high-quality noise-canceling headphones as well. From the Sony WH-1000XM5 to the Bose QuietComfort 45, headphones at half the price of the AirPods Max can be found on the market.

To be completely honest, I was simply looking for a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones that would get the job done. But as I browsed the choices available at my nearest Best Buy, I couldn’t help but be drawn to the AirPods Max. Why was I so allured by them, knowing that they were the most expensive option? Why did I insist that they looked better on me than any of the other pairs of headphones at the store when, let’s be honest, no pair of headphones, regardless of the brand, is ever going to be the cutest accessory for embellishing an outfit? It turns out that the reason we feel drawn to purchase brand-name products is inherently psychological, and while investing in certain designer products is, at times, worth the money because of their durability, others just aren’t worth paying such high prices.

Designer brands have expertly championed the art of hooking their customers’ attention through their unique “statement” brand names. These brands know that, in order to leave their mark, they must label themselves with a simple yet eye-catching title and aesthetic. The title is thus paired with quality products that adhere to a certain specialty and aesthetic. Take the expensive, albeit popular, sneaker brand, Golden Goose. The price for Golden Goose sneakers ranges from around $350 to over $2,000. Some would deem this price range ridiculous, given that the brand’s shoes have a distressed and used look, so they barely look worth the expensive price tag they bear.

Some have gone as far as to claim that they fall under the controversial “poverty chic” trend, which romanticizes the idea of resorting to what is considered low-class for fashion inspiration. As Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell presents in her 2017 essay for Politico Magazine, times of increasing income inequality result in a twisted high society desire to cosplay poverty.

Curiously, it is precisely the bizarre, distressed look of Golden Goose sneakers that the brand aims to market and that customers, as a result, covet. In an interview with ELLE Magazine, Golden Goose CEO Silvio Campara explained that “what (they’ve) tried to do, and tried to say (with the brand), is that everyone may have their own reason for why the shoes are the way they are. They are meant to be part of life, and life is not glossy.” The brand advertises itself as a reflection of life’s tough realities, which, according to Campara, makes the brand “relatable” because it isn’t “polished and perfect.” Basically, instead of having to break your shoes in until they fit your exact foot size like every other person, Golden Goose does it for you, and that is the advertised reason why they are worth investing in.

The phenomenon described above is rightfully known as emotional branding. In attempts to foster consumer loyalty, brands follow a series of steps that help them develop a positive reputation as a company. As explained in a 2019 study by Youn-Kyung Kim and Pauline Sullivan, brands explore market trends that have contributed to consumer happiness in the past, and then propose distinct emotional branding strategies that respond to the trends evaluated. Emotional branding is eventually coupled with emotional marketing, which aims to target human emotions in order to catch customers’ attention. In the end, this is what makes designer products appealing to consumers because we will ultimately buy products that we believe we can trust.

This does not eliminate the fact that designer products are high quality. My mom and grandma are constantly expressing their utmost elation at the fact that, someday, I’ll be able to inherit their favorite Louis Vuitton handbag and their beloved David Yurman necklace because the quality of these products is just that good. But even if the quality of these products is excellent, buying goods produced by designer brands is certainly an investment. And while the Louis Vuitton purse that will last you a lifetime is probably worth investing in if you have the economic resources to do so, perhaps a bottle of expensive Dior perfume isn’t as worth it, given that it runs out in due time.

Take the example of winter parkas. Insulated winter jackets produced by brands such as Canada Goose and The North Face are lauded for their high-quality material and fit, which makes them more durable than those generally sold at retail stores. But the winter parka you decide to purchase really depends on how you plan to use it, as Jordan Wand, vice president of production and marketing for Outdoor Research, explains in an interview with ABC News.

However, the societal need to keep up has convinced us that, in order to fit in, we must rep the Canada Goose parka priced at over $1,000, even if we will really only use it for the duration of our four years of college. This phenomenon is especially true if you’re originally from a warm-temperature region that you plan to return to after college, which is, in fact, my exact situation. It is this type of societal and emotional manipulation that often leads us to invest in designer products without considering what we will use them for in the long run.

In the end, your money is your money, and you can use it to purchase whatever you want to purchase. But before spending large sums of your paycheck on a bottle of Dior perfume that will inevitably run out or on a pair of Gucci jeans that you may eventually grow out of, think about the long-lasting effects of your purchase, whether these implicate outgrowing the product you purchased or contributing to a conflicting societal expectation that comes with investing in designer goods. If, by then, you’re still drawn to a designer product, opt for the durable Louis Vuitton handbag instead.

Graciela Batlle Cestero is an Opinion Columnist from Puerto Rico writing about popular culture and its social consequences. She can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.