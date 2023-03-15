Let it be known that I am a bit of a hypochondriac. A recurring headache that pangs in a particular part of my head has left me certain that a burst aneurysm is an inevitability. I was sure that a now totally healed wrist, that broke my fall down some icy stairs, would heal improperly. (Would it snap and become permanently fixed, bent outwards at a ninety-degree angle?) I have, on multiple occasions, required reassurance that the amount of blood lost from a scrape or cut is not worthy of medical attention.

Often, when I’m told my anxieties surrounding all things bodily are unwarranted, I listen. But when it was time to make the grueling choice about whether or not to go on birth control, I still wasn’t so sure I was overreacting. Yes, plenty of people go and stay on birth control without thinking twice, but should they? Birth control’s quiet consequences might make them reconsider.

The right to contraception has a long and trying history. As long as people have been attempting to create contraception methods, people have tried, and often succeeded, at making them inaccessible. Rubber condoms were first invented in the late 1850s by a man named Charles Goodyear, and on its heels would come legislation pioneered by devout Christian Anthony Comstock, who found contraception highly immoral and improper, as it was sexually promiscuous. He would successfully get the Comstock Act passed in 1873, which would greatly stint the supply and spread of condoms, making it illegal to distribute them via mail or across state lines. The act also banned advertisements or pamphlets surrounding anything that made reference to contraception. Activists and doctors alike would also be arrested as a result of Comstock for their efforts to educate people about their birth control options.

When oral contraception — what we know as “The pill” — was created in the 1950s, it would still be years before it was made fully legal. The Supreme Court didn’t make it legal for married couples until 1965, and didn’t declare birth control a part of the constitutional right to privacy until 1972.

This history is all to say that access to birth control was hard fought for, and should not be taken for granted. Birth control’s essential role has also been underscored by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as conservative politicians riding the repeal’s coattails and advocating for birth control itself to be banned.

Birth control is imperative. It gives those capable of becoming pregnant the agency to take control over their lives both in the realm of sex and otherwise. The accessibility of birth control is linked to more women pursuing higher education and graduate degrees and becoming economically empowered. Most importantly, birth control ensures that its users are not saddled with the repercussions of an unwanted pregnancy.

But just because birth control is important doesn’t mean it is inconsequential. Birth control does a lot to our bodies. The pill, like many other birth control options, is hormonal, and affects both our bodies and our brains in a myriad of ways.

Many people have stories that attest to this fact; anecdotes of boobs tripling in size, perpetual nausea, weight gain and uncontrollable mood swings abound. And, while there are plenty of users who feel unaffected, some may simply be unaware of how their birth control can affect them.

Sometimes birth control’s effects make themselves unignorable. Other times, they manifest in far subtler ways. The most conventional formulation of the pill contains estrogen and progesterone, which both work to stop the release of an egg during the menstrual cycle, preventing pregnancy. These hormones also alter our brain activity and structure, with studies showing that birth control can impact the processing of emotions and memory and changes in cortisol levels can potentially cause higher stress and moodiness. Hormonal birth control can also affect sex drive and attraction, influencing the nature of intimate relationships and even whom one chooses to be with in the first place. How often you feel sad, nervous, anxious, depressed, angry or forgetful could all be connected to your birth control use.

Assessing the extent to which birth control has had an impact in regard to these various categories is a challenge. It’s hard to isolate each emotion and compare it with how one felt before taking birth control. Many people also go on birth control in their teens or early twenties, when their bodies and minds are still very much developing, making an accurate comparison impossible.

These drawbacks certainly don’t mean that birth control shouldn’t be prescribed or taken. For plenty, being on birth control is a smart and necessary choice, and easy, free access for those who seek it is essential. But there are also plenty of people on or considering birth control who, if better informed of the side effects and health risks, might decide that the cons actually outweigh the pros.

Data collection on the reasons women go on birth control is severely lacking, which is why I will, apologetically, pull from a national survey from 2011 that found that more than 762,000 women on the pill had never had sex, and more than 911,000 women on the pill hadn’t been sexually active for at least the past three months. The survey estimated that 11.2 million women were on the pill. As of 2017, that number was closer to 9.1 million. Even if we account for this decrease, as women have begun opting for pill alternatives, it still feels like a safe bet to say that there are a lot of women on the pill who are not having sex.

People are prescribed the pill not only for birth control, but also to mitigate period symptoms, improve acne or address other medical concerns. For some, this might still be a worthwhile trade-off, but it needs to be understood as precisely that: A trade-off in which sacrifices are being made. Culturally, we don’t see it this way.

By prescribing the pill so casually, and as a catch-all medication to address issues unrelated to contraception, a crucial and dismaying message is being conveyed about how we value the female body. The production of male birth control has been stalled for years due to it not making it past clinical trials for the same side effects experienced by millions of women on the pill today. This is a disturbing discrepancy. We feel comfortable asking far more of the female body than of the male, while simultaneously not centering women in medical research or believing women’s pain.

I have only my perpetual nervousness, not medical professionals, to thank for the diligence with which I approach my birth control usage. But those with less anxiety than I also deserve to understand just what being on birth control means. When considering birth control, people should be encouraged by their doctors to first spend a month or two actively taking stock of their moods, their emotional volatility and all else that is subject to change, so that they can better make sense of what effect the pill is having on them. The scope of impact needs to be better understood so that people can make an informed decision on whether or not going on birth control makes sense for them. And, even for those of us who still opt to take the pill, understanding its drawbacks is vital. It’s how we know to ask for better. We deserve it.

For the time being, being on the pill is the choice that makes the most sense for me. I am still in the committed relationship that led me to go on it in the first place, and, while I have my suspicions about how my current formulation takes its toll on me, the process of switching to a different hormonal method just for it to have similar or worse consequences is not a gamble I’m eager to take. The lengthy periods and intense cramps associated with the non-hormonal copper IUD are also not too appealing. But should my relationship status change, the opportunity to take a break from birth control and reassess how my body feels without it would certainly be a welcome one.

Lila Dominus is an Opinion Columnist writing about privacy, digital culture, and gender. She can be reached at ldominus@umich.edu.