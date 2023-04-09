As the lawmakers of the Democratic Party pat themselves on the back for passing a new health care spending package, it seems they’re conveniently ignoring the elephant in the room: the nation’s broken system of privatized health care. In December of 2022, President Joe Biden pleased both Democrats and Republicans when he signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill into law. Eight hundred fifty-eight billion dollars of the package went toward defense spending, while $773 billion was designated for discretionary spending.

These distributions come with critiques. Let’s not forget that outrage over the abundance of American defense spending is not new: Movements such as the ’70s anti-war protesting and today’s Peace Marches show the discontent many Americans harbor. It is no secret that the U.S. has always had a soft spot for showering our military with more cash than necessary. In 2021, for example, the National Defense Authorization Act authorized $740.5 billion for defense spending, which was $2 billion more than what the pro-military Trump administration had requested. However, my goal is not to quarrel over the ethical and logistical considerations regarding military spending. This spending package is revolutionary, and not for militant reasons: It has helped to pass over seven new health care policies at once. Let’s first address the benefits of these policies.

One major achievement of the spending package is a 4.5% cut of Medicare payments, which grants some relief to struggling families. Another policy is a value-based care bonus to American physicians, which helps push the level of care doctors provide to patients under Medicare. A third notable policy mandates a deadline for Medicare remediations. A fourth is $9.2 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to nourish public health. The package also includes a two-year extension of telehealth flexibilities and new mental health policies that increase funding to professionals and expand the growth of rural hospital programs. On the outside, it seems these seven policies show a great dedication to the welfare of Americans. These policies are indeed important, but they would not be necessary if we had an equitable health care system from the birth of our nation.

But, what does the average American consider to be a just system of health care? A Pew Research Center survey found that 60% of Americans believe that it is the government’s responsibility for ensuring its citizens have health care coverage. A Reuters–Ipsos poll found that Medicare for All is supported by over 70% of Americans today. It is hard to understand why a proposed system with overwhelming support and a focus on improving human lives has not been instituted in America. The answer is unfortunately simple: Privatized health care is heavily supported and protected.

Money talks and the health care industry is big business. Private insurance companies, pharmaceutical corporations and other health care entities have deep pockets and a vested interest in maintaining the status quo, even if it means denying millions of Americans access to quality care. But here’s the thing: A health care system that prioritizes profits over people isn’t just morally bankrupt, it’s economically unsustainable in the long run. The Economic Policy Institute published a report that analyzes how privatized health reduces job growth and therefore overall economic growth. Privatization leads to cost-cutting measures that often cut the jobs of workers, and the health care system is not safe from this phenomenon. A unique danger privatization poses to health care is consolidation, which occurs when larger companies acquire smaller companies. This leads to mass-job loss as positions of lesser profitability are eliminated or their importance significantly reduced. A public health care system, conversely, that invests in preventative care, early interventions and public health initiatives not only improve overall health outcomes but also reduces long-term health care costs and boosts economic productivity.

Moreover, you might think that Democrats and Republicans have nothing in common, but their love of lobbying money from the health care industry unites them. The giants of the health care industry shower both parties with cash in exchange for political favors and legislative support. The Democrats have a stream of Pfizer funding coming in and the Republicans have powerful support from lobbyist groups like the American Medical Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans. In supporting privatized health care policies and initiatives, money returns to the shareholders that lobby the politicians in the first place. This is a vicious cycle that is protected by the politician and cooperation benefactors and subsidized by the taxpayers that are instead supposed to be represented and healed.

This brings us to the 2024 election. The potential for Biden to not seek reelection in 2024 is not surprising given his current standing among the political spectrum and people. His health care policies, present in the omnibus, have come under scrutiny from both the left and the right, with critics arguing that they cater only to the center. Despite his attempts to appeal to progressives, Biden’s policies perpetuate economic inequality and continue to deny care to low-income individuals. When examining his stance on health care, Biden is merely dressing up as a progressive to appeal to the left, all while continuing to push the same health care agenda that continues to stratify wealth and harm marginalized communities. He has no true intentions of change and thus will continue to be one of the protectors of privatized health care.

In an ideal world for universal health care supporters like myself, Biden would not run for reelection. He would instead focus on slowly supporting progressive policies and candidates that campaign on these issues. This gradual approach will allow for the movement towards equitable health care to flourish without facing significant backlash from those who are resistant to sweeping changes. By implementing such policies one by one, the benefits of each policy can be demonstrated to the public, thereby gaining more support for the overall goal of health care for all. Returning to the realistic world, I realize his potential to not run in the 2024 election is probably not because he wants progressives to implement health care for all. However, it does present an opportunity for progressive candidates to initiate change within our health care system.

The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill has made noticeable progress toward equitable health care and has garnered positive support for Biden — something he has been lacking during his term. These policies in particular support the health of more Americans than any policies have before. Yet, the privatized health care system continues to serve as an unchallenged beast. This institution will continue to prevent the normalization and frequency of progressive health care legislation and instead promote the wealth consolidation of private corporations. Privatized health care may be great for profits, but it’s bad for our health. It’s time to stop protecting the private health care industry and start investing in a healthier, more equitable future for all Americans. People need to be valued over profits.

Rachelle Evans is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at evansra@umich.edu.