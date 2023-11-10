I have never been much of a perfectionist. For better or worse, I am comfortable allowing the things that I do to be “good enough.” I enjoy trying everything and anything, even if I probably won’t be good at it. I still struggle with procrastination and enjoy setting high goals for myself, but I don’t see those goals as the only option. Most of my friends, however, are perfectionists. In fact, it seems like everyone is a perfectionist these days. Up to 92% of people consider themselves to be one, and it is one of the most common answers to the question, “What is your biggest weakness?” While watching my friends and family battle the perfectionist mindset, I’ve been left to wonder, where does an unwillingness to make mistakes change into our biggest enemy in school, work and more?

It’s important to note that perfectionism doesn’t just mean striving for excellence. Perfectionism can be defined as “a disposition to regard anything short of perfection as unacceptable.” Instead of pushing themself to simply do well or the best they can, a perfectionist sees anything short of perfection as failure.

There are many ways that perfectionism can harm our lives. The direct effects on mental health are overwhelming, often relating to higher rates of depression and anxiety. Perfectionists are often big procrastinators due to their self-imposed anxiety about doing things perfectly the first time around. The mindset of a perfectionist often comes with low self-esteem and internal criticism.

Perfectionism affects efficiency and mental health in academia and the workplace. The need to be perfect, however, can also harm our ability to enjoy things. Hobbies, which are intended to be stress-relieving, can be weighed down by the desire to be the best at them. Perfectionists are less likely to take risks where success may not be as achievable. They are more inclined to maintain a routine, which has more predictable results, than trying new things.

Where does perfectionism come from? There are many different theories, including strict parenting or anxiety. The rise of perfectionism over the past few years, which coincides with a rise of workplace and academic pressure, makes a strong case for societal pressures playing a factor as well. As schools, internships and jobs become more competitive at the collegiate level, it can be hard to believe that anything short of perfect is good enough. Many of these positions require intense applications, creating new tasks for perfectionists to attempt to master.

Perfectionism can be a driver of success, but so can traits like ambition, confidence and communication, which allow us to make mistakes and enable our ability to take risks and enjoy the process. People should not criticize or blame themselves for feeling like a perfectionist, but they certainly shouldn’t view being one as the only motivation for achieving high standards in life. Adapting our mindsets to take risks, accept mistakes and move on from tasks can lead us to accomplish our goals while preserving our mental health and learning from our mistakes.

The “cure” to perfectionism is not just telling people it’s OK to make mistakes, in the same way we can’t just tell people to not “be” certain parts of their personality. There are many ways to begin to combat a perfectionist way of thinking via therapy, such as recognizing your inner critic when those self-doubting thoughts arise or finding ways to tangibly celebrate your successes, such as doing something you love with friends. It is still important to acknowledge that these tasks can be hard, as they are often counterintuitive to our nature, but they are achievable and worth it in the end

One strategy that is less frequently discussed is doing things we know that we won’t be great at. When we start something without expecting greatness and still push ourselves to stay committed, our main focus can become to enjoy it and stay consistent, two things that often get lost when we try too hard to be perfect. For the past few years, I have been learning guitar, but I only ever fully started enjoying it when I stopped trying to be great and instead just focused on playing simpler songs and strumming. To be a reader, you don’t have to read and analyze Charles Dickens or Jane Austen. Colleen Hoover is just as acceptable too, if that’s what you enjoy reading. To enjoy going to the gym, you don’t have to lift the heaviest weights or run the fastest on the treadmill, and most likely you won’t.

Hobbies are meant to bring us happiness, not add to the ever growing list of pressures to achieve that people experience. People regret not doing things more than they regret doing things. The desire to be perfect is one that is hard to combat, but learning to prioritize enjoyment as much as perfection can help us not to hyperfocus on the result of something, but the process as well.

