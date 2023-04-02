This weekend, as I stood in line for the bathroom at Scorekeepers Sports Grill and Pub, commonly referred to as “Skeeps,” I could not help but notice the stark difference between the lines for the men’s and the women’s restrooms. While my trip to the bathroom became an ordeal, taking me away from the social scene for a half hour, the men’s line moved seamlessly, almost as if it were nonexistent. I watched countless men cycle in and out in the time it took me to make one inch of progress forward.

For those unfamiliar with the campus scene, Skeeps is not the only place where excruciating women’s bathroom lines exist. Take, for example, the men’s versus women’s bathroom lines at the Big House. With dozens of women backed up along the brick walls of the football stadium, the congestion builds up to the point that a separate traffic jam will emerge at the exit door. Men, on the other hand, face no wait time. At the very most, they might have to endure a short line with few people out the door.

Though this trend of unbearable women’s bathroom lines can be amusing, it eventually dawned on me that not only is this a legitimate problem, but a reflection of gender inequality across the United States and on the University of Michigan campus itself. In fact, the trend becomes more evident in places of assembly, such as large sporting events or even large lecture halls when classes get out — oftentimes when you could use a short line the most. To compound the issue, there are simply fewer women’s bathrooms in existence due to our country’s history of gender inequality. Since women were historically kept at home, rather than out and about or working, women’s restroom needs are not accommodated in many buildings today. Without a demand for it before, combined with the lack of architectural evolution, many buildings have not adapted to our modern-day social changes.

These inequalities in restrooms are especially pertinent because of the fact that women’s physiological needs in the bathroom are different from those of men. Due to factors like menstruation or young children to care for, bathroom wait times can be about 34 times higher for women than men. Moreover, with men’s restrooms having both urinals and toilets, it means more men can use the bathroom at once than women can. Yet, despite all these considerations that prove the need for more equitable bathroom design, bathrooms for each gender are often designed to be the same size.

This issue, as well as the advocacy and legislation surrounding it, is typically referred to as the “potty parity.” One of the first federal complaints within this realm was actually filed at the University by John Banzhaf III, a professor at the George Washington University Law School. When the University of Michigan was renovating Hill Auditorium, they had plans to increase the number of male restroom facilities from 14 to 22 while leaving the number of female restroom facilities at 10. The University was sued for this action by a woman making the claim of illegal sex discrimination. Ultimately, the University announced that it would add more female restrooms to settle the issue.

If we focus on our Ann Arbor campus, it seems that the infrastructure is updated enough to where I have never faced difficulties in finding a women’s bathroom. This can be examined a bit more closely on the list of accessible bathrooms on Central Campus, with all classroom buildings appearing to have an exactly even or close to even number of men’s and women’s restrooms. However, despite the presence of these relatively equal numbers of men’s and women’s bathrooms on campus, I have still, in fact, waited in some ridiculous lines.

These lines can likely be attributed to some shortcomings in the Michigan Plumbing Code, which requires that the number of toilets in restrooms is based on the type of facility. For some facilities, such as theaters or auditoriums, the required ratio of toilets does favor females. However, for the overwhelming majority of facilities in our day-to-day lives such as nightclubs, restaurants, retail stores or educational facilities, the ratios are the same across genders.

It instills hope to see that the state of Michigan has some plumbing codes that favor women. However, there is still a great deal of work to be done in order to even out the playing field completely. It is evident that bathroom wait times are one of the most obvious reflections of gender inequality in our day-to-day lives. Though there has been some progress in states addressing this issue, building codes or bathroom policies should be adjusted country-wide and facility-wide to compensate for this inequality. And while we continue to confront the uncomfortable truth of gender inequality in bathroom wait times, let us remain hopeful that progress is on the horizon, even as we wait in line.

Anna Trupiano is an Opinion Columnist providing an assortment of social commentaries from a female perspective. She can be reached at annatrup@umich.edu.