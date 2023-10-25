It’s the dawn of another college day, and as students begin to populate campus, there’s an absence of structured blazers and tailored pants. Instead, a wave of Lululemon leggings, Yeezy sneakers and Alo Yoga sweatpants scatter the Diag and classroom hallways. This isn’t the backdrop of a trendy fitness advertisement; it’s the evolving dress code of the modern student. The age of athleisure is upon us, and its surge in popularity prompts a deeper examination: Does the comfort of athleisure impact our mindset, and what might we be missing when we opt for our favorite gym wear over traditional attire?

Athleisure, a type of athletic wear designed to be worn daily and beyond the normal sports setting, is a relatively new fashion movement. However, the earliest form of the trend can be traced back to the 1920s. Luxury brands such as Chanel started designing more practical clothes, mainly for women, that were better suited for participating in athletic hobbies like horse riding and playing tennis. This was essentially the first form of athletic wear that wasn’t specifically designed for and worn by athletes.

Flash forward to the fitness boom of the 1970s. The ’70s witnessed a significant rise in the popularity of jogging, aerobics and other forms of exercise. As more people took up these activities, wearing athletic clothing outside of purely athletic contexts became more socially acceptable. Brands like Adidas and Reebok grew substantially, and their marketing, combined with a rise in sports sponsorships, positioned sportswear as trendy and desirable, not just functional.

However, 1997 was the year that marked the start of the modern athleisure era. In Vancouver, small business owner Chip Wilson was having back problems and decided to attend a yoga class. Throughout the session, he couldn’t help but notice the instructor’s clothing. She was wearing pants which could only be described as form-fitting dance attire. After taking several classes, Wilson began to realize the apparent flaws in yoga apparel. Many of the available products didn’t fit right and lacked the technical capabilities needed to make the clothes comfortable. Unable to ignore the hole in the market, Wilson created a brand that aimed to bridge the gap between function and fashion, offering yoga enthusiasts attire that was both performance-driven and aesthetically pleasing. He called the business Lululemon, a brand we are all-too-familiar with today.

From luxury brands in the ’20s to the high-end yoga attire of the early 2000s, athletic wear has transcended its original function. Our generation has ushered in an era where these clothes aren’t just acceptable — they’re the norm. Valued today as close to a $300 billion international industry, the popularity of athletic wear is only expected to grow in the coming years.

As workplaces have started to adopt more casual dress codes, a shift towards comfort is evident in everyday fashion. Brands like Champion, Fila and Starter are now staples not just on the sports field but on streets and campuses. It’s impossible to deny the sheer comfort of a pair of leggings compared to a stiff pair of jeans, especially during a three-hour lecture. At the heart of athleisure’s appeal is physical comfort. Traditional wear, with its rigid structures and often restrictive fabrics, can’t compare to the stretchy, breathable and lightweight materials of sportswear. Leggings and joggers, for example, mold to individual body shapes, allowing for unrestricted movement. For students who often navigate packed schedules, juggling lectures, workouts, study groups and social events, such adaptability becomes essential.

Moreover, the versatility of athleisure can’t be overlooked. This new style is the epitome of function meets fashion. Beyond just being comfortable, these pieces are designed for performance. Sweat-wicking materials, mesh panels for ventilation and pockets designed for storage merge utility with style. So, even outside the gym, wearers can benefit from these functional features.

In the frantic life of a college student, convenience is key. Athleisure’s true magic lies in its seamless transition from one activity to the next. A student can move from a yoga session to a coffee date onto a late-night study session, all without needing to change outfits. This ease of transition eliminates the mental fatigue of outfit planning and the practical hassle of multiple outfit changes. But, as the adage goes, “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.” And while being a student may not be a “job” in the traditional sense, our role demands focus, dedication and a constant drive to learn and achieve.

A study conducted by researchers at Columbia University tested whether wearing formal clothing leads to increased cognitive function. Researchers conducted five different tests which all supported this hypothesis.

“The findings demonstrate that the nature of an everyday and ecologically valid experience, the clothing worn, influences cognition broadly, impacting the processing style that changes how objects, people and events are construed.”

The act of “dressing up” can translate to elevated confidence and an increased sense of competence.

I’m not advocating for trading your leggings and sneakers in for a full suit every day. As a student, I recognize that taking the time to put together a respectable outfit every morning is difficult. However, it’s essential to understand the potential psychological implications of our clothing choices. By occasionally opting for a traditional outfit of jeans or trousers, you might just find a newfound sense of motivation or a boost in your academic interactions. To truly understand the impact of attire on mentality, I pose a challenge: For just one week, alternate between your beloved athleisure and more conventional outfits. Note any shifts in mood, productivity or interactions. There’s no denying our generation’s love for comfort, but occasionally stepping outside our comfort zone — literally and figuratively — may unlock another level of success in our academic pursuits.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu.