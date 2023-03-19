Federal limits, public health education and overdose-reversing drugs are just a few of the opioid crisis responses Americans often hear about. Many of these measures are relatively new, and even with its growing attention and sense of urgency, the opioid epidemic is far from ending. This is, in large part, because response measures are not directed toward the most vulnerable population: low-income youth.

There is a distinct socioeconomic divide when it comes to the drug epidemic: low-income communities are at a substantially higher risk of misusing opioids. This risk can be attributed to many factors, including health care accessibility, the concentration of mental health resources and varying living situations. When compared to more affluent populations, these groups are much more vulnerable due to their less-than-ideal access to the resources necessary to combat opioid addiction.

Additionally, within the low-income bracket, opioid misuse prevention — one of the most effective ways to slow the crisis — is even scarcer. In youth, a highly plastic brain opens the door for new behaviors that can have lasting consequences, impacts that greatly exceed the effects on an adult’s brain. This means harmful habits that are learned early in life through self-medicative behaviors are highly likely to develop into an opioid addiction in the future.

Low-income youth have less support in their communities already due to wealth disparities. Their age also puts them at a disadvantage. Low-income youth do not have access to well-funded education and resources they can use to reduce the prevalence of damaging behaviors that can lead to misuse, leading them to develop addiction issues at such a young age.

Policymakers often avoid targeting at-risk youth in high opioid misuse communities. Among the most extensive and forward-facing legislation passed is H.R. 6, the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act. Despite its extensive benefits, the bill includes no provisions to address the intersection between income status and age in the opioid crisis. This leaves state governments or local efforts to determine their course of action in areas impacted by the combined nature of the crisis and wealth disparities. Although some states, such as Alabama, have funded prevention programs in at-risk areas and some states, such as Michigan, have increased mental health prevention spending, these advances are rarely intersectional.

So, why have many responses to this crisis been reactionary and not preventive, as well as concentrated in higher-income communities and lacking in terms of preventative planning in every age group, especially adolescents? The answer, like it is for many social problems, is money. The budgetary requirements needed to create the proper path toward ending this crisis in adolescents are much higher than those of the steps we are currently engaged in to simply manage the crisis. Expanding the amount of social assistance in low-income areas and coming up with comprehensive plans to reduce the likelihood that a teenager in those areas falls victim to the crisis requires increasing education quality and funding addiction prevention research. This approach, in turn, costs more money than the response measures enacted now.

On a larger scale, it would make sense to simply attack the crisis and its after-effects in broader ways: legislation and planning that does not discriminate between classes or ages. However, over time, short-term prevention will end a long-term growing crisis. The quick, positive effects of short-term techniques will heavily outweigh the results of long-term approaches. Tobacco use, infant mortality rates and vaccine-preventable diseases are all examples of public health successes that resulted from proper prevention and great short-term execution. These advances would not have occurred if notable factors, like susceptibility demographics, were overlooked. The governmental and societal response to the opioid crisis should follow the example of these programs.

This disparity should not only be alarming to researchers and policymakers, but to all youth. The members of the recent generation are those who are going to shape legal and social change related to this issue. With addiction and overdose rates steadily rising and wealth disparities only increasing, action is needed. Only education and awareness of this intersection can prevent its prevalence.

As someone who works directly alongside the very people introducing and promoting opioid-based policy, I have been working tirelessly to establish a link between the factors of income and age in the opioid epidemic. Yet, based on laws requiring drug responses to focus on mitigation instead of prevention until addiction and death rates slow, it is almost impossible to enact change. It is devastating to see the issue worsen and to feel as though there is little that can be done.

The lack of urgency and care about the issue of opioid addiction is nothing new. After all, other vulnerable groups such as Black Americans were placed in their position of vulnerability by the very government officials that orchestrated the influx of drugs into their communities in the first place. Sometimes, the government is the problem, not the solution. Now, opioid crisis responses continue these discriminatory actions, not only against Black Americans, but against vulnerable youth.

The meticulous planning and financial impact of a legislative response method that specifically affects low-income youth should not be brushed over. However, in order to end the opioid epidemic, new, tactical response strategies can no longer neglect the intersection between economic status and age. More lives will be lost if the way we handle the opioid crisis maintains its current course of dismissive and, thus, destructive action.

