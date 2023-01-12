Imagine you are applying for a job. After filling out the necessary information on the company’s website, attaching your resume and writing a cover letter, you click “submit” and then wait to hear back. A few weeks later, you check your inbox to find an automated email response informing you that, after a thorough review of your application, you have not been selected for the position. Questions begin to flash through your head: What was wrong with my application? Was my cover letter the problem? Was I simply unqualified? However, there’s a strong likelihood that the company’s decision was not based on any of these factors. Rather, as is the case with as many as 75% of businesses, the decision to reject your application was most likely made by an algorithm.

As a growing number of businesses are seeking out ways to streamline hiring and reduce labor costs, Artificial Intelligence has taken the corporate world by storm. However, these benefits do not come without repercussions — the use of AI in recruitment processes is slowly unfolding as a silent perpetrator of social inequality.

According to the World Economic Forum, the automation of hiring procedures is “stopping an estimated 27 million people from finding full-time work.” The candidates that are primarily filtered out by AI softwares are largely composed of demographically-marginalized individuals. A study by Harvard Business School identified previously incarcerated persons, veterans, refugees, immigrants and those with mental or physical disabilities as “hidden workers” who lose out on job opportunities in part because they are often unjustly screened out by hiring algorithms. Despite the fact that an astonishing 88% of these individuals were shown to be fully qualified for the position, they were nonetheless disqualified for not matching specific criteria.

You may find yourself wondering how all of this is possible. The idea that automated and allegedly unbiased machines are replicating human prejudices seems counterintuitive. However, the ultimate problem does not necessarily lie in the machines themselves, but rather within the information and datasets upon which they are built.

Data is rarely neutral — instead, it is often tarnished by historical instances of human injustice and partiality that plague information archives. As emphasized in an article by Brookings Press, “Algorithms, by their nature, do not question the human decisions underlying a dataset.” Rather, they are based on trends of reproduction that can cause them to replicate “the very sorts of human biases they are intended to replace.” The resulting algorithmic code has the potential to accept or reject a candidate’s resume based solely on the presence (or absence) of specific keywords.

For instance, Amazon came under fire back in 2018 after its hiring algorithm was shown to disproportionately favor male candidates over female ones. Coded to replicate hiring patterns in the company over the previous 10 years, which had been overwhelmingly male, the algorithm was found to penalize any resumes that contained keywords such as “women’s.” Unable to mitigate these biases, Amazon was forced to scrap the project completely and temporarily revert to more traditional hiring methods.

This bias has been found to impact not only the screening phases of the recruitment process but also the initial “sourcing” phase. During the sourcing phase, companies will attempt to attract certain candidates to the position through methods such as advertisements and online job postings. The specific websites and feeds selected to display these advertisements are often based on algorithmic predictions — specifically, ones that calculate a candidate’s likelihood of succeeding in the position based on their background information.

In a study conducted by the Harvard Business Review, these technologies were found to be extremely biased, often targeting ads based on prejudiced and stereotypical information. The study found that cashier and secretary positions were targeted toward an audience that was disproportionately female (85%, to be exact) and taxi companies targeted audiences that were 75% Black. The study points out that “this is a quintessential case of an algorithm reproducing bias from the real world, without human intervention.”

As is demonstrated in both of these instances, if left unchecked, the use of these algorithms threatens to exacerbate historical trends of discriminatory hiring practices in the United States. Fortunately, many efforts aimed at mitigating these issues have already begun to emerge.

For instance, various pieces of legislation, such as a recent bill passed in New York City, seek to remedy these issues by requiring companies to conduct annual bias audits of any AI softwares and technologies used. Mainstream media is also starting to call attention to the issue, as demonstrated by the recent release of the Netflix documentary “Coded Bias,” which exposes the discriminatory practices often contained in artificial intelligence.

These efforts aimed at awareness will continue to be imperative, as the risks of Artificial Intelligence present a unique danger — A type of danger that is silent and unseen, with its prejudice and partiality hidden in the depths of algorithms.

