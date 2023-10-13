Content Warning: Mention of gun violence.

Do you remember being an elementary school student and participating in lockdown drills? Not knowing what they were really for, or what would happen if a real lockdown took place. Only a gut feeling that if it did, it would be terrible? My first memory of a lockdown drill is from third grade. While I’m sure I’d practiced drills previously, this one stuck out. I was old enough to understand the danger, but not old enough to grasp the seriousness of the issue. I watched the news, more than I should have at that age, but could not begin to fathom the gravity of a school shooting.

In fifth grade, I found myself in the bathroom when the alarms went off. Neither students nor teachers were warned about the drill beforehand. I froze, unsure of what my next move would be. No tears, no shaking. I was just stuck. After what seemed like hours, the drill ended. I returned to class and received a lecture alongside my classmates about how this was done to prepare us for the real thing. This is where I began to understand the severity of the situation. For years following, loud sounds made me jump and I had an escape route from every class. No matter where I was, I knew the exits. This remains the truth for me today: I know how to get out.

Gun violence plagues the United States. Over 330,000 students have endured gun violence at school since the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. For decades, teachers and students have prepared for such an incident. Parents fear that their child might not make it home and wonder whether a bulletproof backpack will protect them. Dozens of groups have joined the fight for stricter gun laws, from March for Our Lives to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, looking to ensure a safe future for the next generation.

But it seems there is no end in sight. There have already been over 500 mass shootings nationally this year, with the Oct. 4 shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md. — in which five people were injured — being the most recent. Looking to combat the growing number of these tragedies, the Biden administration has announced a federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Vice President Kamala Harris will oversee the office as it looks to reduce deaths by firearms.

But is this really such a big win? It is certainly a necessary improvement, but shouldn’t more have been done already? Why did we have to fight so hard just for recognition that this is happening and it’s causing a problem? So many outcries, protests and speeches had to be made for Washington, D.C. to finally act. Students, parents and lawmakers have been pushing for common-sense gun laws and restrictions. Yet they continue to remain the minority, unable to see their plans turned into law. How many have had to die for someone to listen? While I’m not faulting President Joe Biden — his program is a good start — it’s the bare minimum.

Many consider this move a success, as it brings greater national attention to an epidemic of gun violence. And on the state level, more has been delivered. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law establishing universal background checks before every firearm purchase and safe storage requirements for gun owners in Michigan. But even this common sense law isn’t enough. Although I, along with others, am excited to see politicians finally seeking to protect the people over their guns, this development is not going to end this epidemic, not alone.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has put forward the best plan yet, proposing a 28th amendment to the United States Constitution. Newsom claims that it wouldn’t infringe on the 2nd Amendment because it still allows Americans to continue purchasing and owning guns, but in a safer manner. More specifically, the amendment would raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm, institute universal background checks, establish a waiting period before purchase and prevent civilians from buying assault weapons.

Newsom’s proposal is the most realistic way to solve America’s gun problem. It likely would not end all gun violence, but it’s the best start we have. And given the political division in the United States, anything stricter would be impossible to pass.

Politicians need to fight harder for their constituents and make the 28th Amendment a reality. Assault weapons most definitely should be banned, given how often they are used in mass shootings. Researchers believe that we would see roughly 70% fewer mass shootings without them. A waiting period would also help prevent impulsive shootings and suicides.

A more aggressive policy is warranted, but for now, the 28th Amendment is an urgent step.

Brina E. Golubovic is an Opinion Columnist who writes about culture, campus affairs and American politics from a leftist perspective. When she isn’t rambling about politics or socioeconomic issues, she can be found at a local coffee shop. She can be reached at brinag@umich.edu.