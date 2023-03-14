Ann Arbor’s tallest building is the aptly named Tower Plaza Condominium. Standing at around 300 feet tall, the building was controversial from its first proposal. City Council moved rapidly to enact an 18-story height limit, but Tower Plaza came in right under the wire before that ordinance change was passed. The first time Ann Arbor opposed a tower for being “too tall” was in 1929. The original proposal for the beautiful Spanish Renaissance-style Forest Plaza, at 715 South Forest Avenue, was nine stories tall, but the city bargained them down to five stories. The controversies haven’t stopped since. Ann Arbor’s latest downtown building controversy was 413 East Huron, known as Foundry Lofts. Dubbed “overpowering” and “imposing” by some, the plan nearly failed to pass the council. Now, 512 Ann Arbor residents call it their downtown home.

Ann Arbor’s “high-rises” have made our city a better place to live. They’ve added new housing supply, supported sustainable growth and made our city the place it is today. Ann Arbor’s 21st century high-rises can be attributed to a 2009 zoning ordinance change. When the special tax rules that govern downtown were renewed, residents expressed their desire for a more vibrant downtown. The resulting plan, named Ann Arbor Discovering Downtown, created our downtown zoning codes. A2D2 gave developers a “premium” option for their developments — more residential space downtown was a major ask during public input. In exchange for building residential floor space, developers received the rights for more height and density. This “residential premium” was used to construct more than a dozen buildings in the new downtown zoning district.

In 2019, elected officials altered downtown zoning. Instead of offering the right to more floor space in exchange for residential space, the city began asking developers to construct subsidized housing. This dealt a major blow to development in the city core.

This premium process is called inclusionary zoning. Inclusionary zoning seems to be a free solution to affordable housing woes, and is meant as a response to exclusionary zoning, which is the design of zoning laws to restrict access to a neighborhood. The Biden administration has taken strides to combat this pervasive phenomenon. Unfortunately, as we can see in Ann Arbor, inclusionary zoning is not really working as advertised.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Emily Hamilton, director of the Mercatus Center, at George Mason University, which researches how markets can solve social problems, explained that, because these programs are typically designed with a density bonus to offset the cost of subsidizing some of the units, “inclusionary zoning always depends on exclusionary zoning existing … to work.”

Hamilton said that, in her research of inclusionary zoning programs in the Baltimore-Washington region, very few have produced any affordable units. She said that Ann Arbor’s program is an optional program, in contrast to a mandatory program, which would not come with any bonuses.

“Out of eleven optional programs, only two have provided any units,” Hamilton said. “And those two programs are in otherwise very exclusionary, expensive, supply-constrained localities.”

Some research on inclusionary zoning has even shown that the tool can backfire.

Hamilton confirmed that reality, describing that in her research of mandatory inclusionary zoning programs “actually increased the median house price among localities that adopted (those) programs relative to what they could have expected otherwise.”

A slew of recent planned unit developments, known as PUDs, are a major sign that poorly designed regulations are the issue here, not just macroeconomic factors. A PUD allows a developer to receive custom zoning in exchange for public benefits. Two projects, at 721 South Forest Avenue and 732 Packard Street, are of a similar mass and scale as the dozen recent towers downtown, but are pursuing PUDs for relief, even offering money for Ann Arbor’s affordable housing fund. Ann Arbor’s planning commission is aware of the system’s failings, recently requesting consultants to review the ordinances. The report confirmed that, just like developers, city staff and volunteer commissioners alike all believe the system to be ineffective — and the numbers are there to support this conclusion.

“Repealing exclusionary zoning is probably the most viable tool (local policymakers) have,” Hamilton said, when asked how Ann Arbor can achieve better housing affordability. “That means both reforming zoning rules … to allow for multifamily housing to be built in many more areas than where it’s currently allowed, and addressing … the permit approval process, and making it much more straightforward and streamlined.”

Ann Arbor remains in dire need of more housing supply. Higher occupancy rates mean less vacant apartments, making it harder for people to find a place to live. More housing supply worries commercial apartment owners; it spells competition and lowers their ability to hike prices. Empirical, peer-reviewed research has repeatedly demonstrated the ability of new development to lower housing costs. This has been shown on the block level, the neighborhood level and the city level. Even the University of Michigan officially acknowledges that adding housing supply takes pressure off the market. Even though, at present, high-rises are not affordable to most students, increasing supply by building more high-density housing can lower prices across the board.

Ann Arbor’s downtown zoning code should change to become more productive at the goals it purports to achieve. The A2D2 process called for 10,000 residents downtown, a goal still unachieved. In 2015, the city set a goal of 2,800 new affordable housing units by 2035, and is utterly failing to reach it. By 2022, the city was already behind the interim 2026 goal by nearly 600 units. Policies need to be pointed at the targets they are supposed to achieve, and if they are not achieving those goals, then they should be altered.

“Zoning can only prevent something from being built.” Hamilton said, when asked if she considered zoning a good tool to address housing affordability. “It can’t mandate that something will be built.”

Ann Arbor understands that to build affordable housing, serious steps must be taken. In 2020, the city took construction of affordable housing into its own hands by passing Proposal C. Proposal C levied a property tax millage for the city to build or acquire more than 1,500 subsidized units of housing in cooperation with private entities. Additionally, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission plans to utilize underused properties owned by the city to provide free land for any housing constructed. Ultimately, this is what Proposal C is, a shift towards more goal-oriented programs.

If Ann Arbor changes its zoning to permit more new construction downtown, then what can zoning do?

Local policymakers can “create the conditions where lower cost housing is possible to be built for serving both market rate housing, (and) making conditions for (affordable housing) dollars to go further,” Hamilton said.

Opening up zoning to allow for more dense, residential construction, can have many benefits. Research from the Upjohn Institute tells about the migration chain, the concept that new development opens up vacancies in “low- and middle-income neighborhoods, even in the short run.” This occurs even if the units bear little similarity to each other.

Permitting taller, denser buildings downtown will not only benefit the city in terms of housing affordability, but will also help Ann Arbor achieve its environmental goals. Investigations into the effectiveness of transit-oriented development, or TOD, have even shown that the benefits of TOD don’t entirely come from the “T”; rather, they are a result of other factors, like density and parking access.

Housing should be permitted in high demand areas — people need places to live. In Ann Arbor, pent-up demand for student housing has induced projects like The One, which are very far from campus and encourage students to drive and choose other, less sustainable, transportation choices. Substitute building has been documented in many high-demand markets, showing that development restrictions in places with lower per-capita emissions, such as more dense and compact areas, increase emissions by shifting development elsewhere. When those development restrictions are in California, this means more development in Texas and Arizona. When those restrictions are in Ann Arbor, that means more development in Saline, Whitmore Lake and Brighton.

Ann Arbor is a beautiful city, largely due to its residents. To increase housing affordability, lower emissions and make Ann Arbor a better place to live, our zoning needs to permit more housing where it is most necessary.

Abdulrahman Ateya is an Opinion Columnist writing about urban issues in Ann Arbor. He can be reached at ateya@umich.edu.