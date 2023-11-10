On college campuses, feeling unsafe has often been used as a trump card to prevent discussion of contentious topics, a notion that has only been exacerbated by the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Many comments offering historical support for Israel have been branded as anti-Palestinian hate speech, while criticism of Israeli policy has been lumped together with real antisemitism. As society has grown more polarized, it has forgotten the proper constitutional standard for prohibiting speech. Speech, especially political expression, can only be censored if it poses an evident danger.

Hate speech is a considerable problem on college campuses, but a distinction must be drawn between its legally actionable and non-legally actionable variants. When dealing with hate speech that incites violence against members of a certain group, censorship is a permissible response. But if hate speech poses no material danger, education and discourse remain a far better solution than ideological suppression. The Supreme Court has long been clear on speech restrictions as a matter of both legal doctrine and morality; college students across the country would do well to remember its principles.

In 1989, when the United States Supreme Court decided in Texas v. Johnson that the burning of the American flag was constitutionally protected political speech, Justice John Paul Stevens was distraught. A World War II veteran, Stevens became visibly emotional as he read his dissent from the bench: “The ideas of liberty and equality have been an irresistible force … If those ideas are worth fighting for … it cannot be true that the flag that uniquely symbolizes their power is not itself worthy of protection from unnecessary desecration.”

When one is absolutely certain of their convictions, any dissenting speech seems less valuable, and therefore deserving of censorship. Stevens, firmly believing the American flag to be an object worthy of protection, became willing to legally prohibit its desecration. While Justice Stevens can certainly be admired for his passion and candor, his dissent was nonetheless an attempt to constitutionally prohibit political expression not because of its danger, but because of his personal disagreement.

The opinion of the majority, authored by Justice William Brennan, strikes far closer to the heart of free speech.

“The flag’s deservedly cherished place in our community will be strengthened, not weakened, by our holding today. Our decision is a reaffirmation of the principles of freedom and inclusiveness that the flag best reflects, and of the conviction that our toleration of criticism . . . is a sign and source of our strength.”

Brennan’s opinion conclusively articulates the value free speech offers to a pluralistic society. By engaging with the views of others, no matter how disagreeable, Americans have the rare opportunity to reinforce their own convictions while positioning public discourse for growth. To secure such improvement, the challenge all organized states must overcome is the natural desire to suppress hateful or disagreeable speech. The path of progress is paved with honest and civil discourse, not the capitulation of censorship.

Today, 34 years after Texas v. Johnson was decided, the United States stands at another crossroads of free speech, as citizens and politicians of both mainstream political ideologies call for the censorship of their opponents.

After Disney voiced its opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked the company’s self-governing status over the property it holds around Walt Disney World. Legal retaliation against a corporation for its political expression is standard practice in corrupt and autocratic regimes, but such practice is unacceptable in the United States. In doing so, DeSantis has made an unambiguous threat to come after any corporation or individual who seeks to speak out against his agenda. Such conduct deprives Florida of the political discourse it desperately needs right now, especially regarding the proper role of government in addressing social issues. In his war against “woke” ideology, the governor seems willing to sacrifice the essential American liberties he purports to defend.

Seeking to silence dissenting viewpoints is not limited to Republicans. While conservative politicians have pursued legislative means of censorship, liberal-dominated college campuses, self-proclaimed bastions of free speech, are often in practice — when opinions start clashing in the Diag and in the classroom — exclusionary to conservative viewpoints.

Consider the left-leaning Stanford Law School, where Kyle Duncan, conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals , was shouted down by hecklers while attempting to deliver a speech on a fairly nonpartisan legal topic. Rather than condemn the hecklers and allow Duncan to continue his lecture, the Stanford dean who facilitated the event vindicated the constant interruptions, stating that Duncan’s work has “caused harm.”

Duncan’s speech was an excellent opportunity for left-leaning law students, many of whom will need to argue cases before conservative judges like Duncan, to engage critically with an opinion different from their own. Whether those students would have been persuaded by Duncan or not, they at the very least would have exited the lecture hall with some semblance of understanding regarding conservative jurisprudence. Instead, any hope of inter-partisan acknowledgment was drowned out by the “heckler’s veto.”

The desire for censorship from all political ideologies has only been intensified by the present war between Israel and Hamas. On college campuses ranging from New York University to the University of California, Santa Barbara, posters depicting Israelis kidnapped by Hamas have been torn down by individuals appearing to be students. Such acts infringe on the free speech rights of the students who placed those flyers, and deprive campus communities of valuable information on world affairs.

Additionally, after U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., controversially displayed the Palestinian flag outside her government office, U.S. Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, introduced an amendment prohibiting the display of foreign flags in the halls of congress. One can question the merit of a U.S. politician displaying a foreign flag, but there is no doubt that restricting the free speech of elected officials is not the proper solution.

Regardless of your views on the Israel-Hamas war, it’s clear that education and civil debate, not censorship, is the ideal way to achieve reconciliation on both this issue and the other polemic topics that dominate social discourse. If the government and citizens alike make attempts to suppress the voices that oppose them, polarization will only be exacerbated.

It’s ultimately easy to stand against censorship when one doesn’t view certain perspectives as abhorrent. When people do, they face the same moral dilemma as John Paul Stevens in 1989, and resisting the urge to call for censorship can become very difficult. In each of the instances described, as well as countless more, individuals and governments of all political leanings have advocated for the silencing of their opponents. Liberals and conservatives, pro-Israel and pro-Palestine are perversely united in their desire to censor their counterparts.

Americans have forgotten that Texas v. Johnson was far more than a legal ruling prohibiting the government from banning offensive political speech. For a select few, the holding serves as a symbol, an immortal edifice establishing that the purpose of free expression is not to protect the thoughts we agree with, but the thoughts we hate. However, far too many have forgotten that if free speech only exists for the opinions society deems agreeable, free speech doesn’t really exist at all.

