I sat in the Michigan Union one snowy Wednesday morning, looking out on the picket line. After months of unproductive talks with the University of Michigan, the Graduate Employees’ Organization finally gave up on negotiations in favor of a strike. You’ve probably heard union members chanting as you walk down State Street: “No contract, no grades!” or “What’s disgusting? Union busting!” You may have even been accosted on your way to class.

Demanding a roughly 60% pay increase, reforms to campus security and a variety of other socially oriented policy changes, GEO is asking for too much, and they are unlikely to get all of it. But they’ve already accomplished part of their goal: We see them, and we know their value.

As I sat in my comfy chair in the well-heated Union lounge, I scrutinized the graduate students marching outside. They shivered in the cold, turned their shoulders to the wind, but never lessened in vigor or quit their slogans. They showed admirable determination, although my awe disappeared when they stopped me on my way to lecture to explain their platform. I was running late.

While GEO’s strike is certainly the closest to home, it is not the only example of growing worker frustration in America.

In California last month, teachers and service employees for the Los Angeles Unified School District chose to cancel their classes and suspend school maintenance in pursuit of higher wages. The two participating unions eventually achieved their aim, with the drastic step bringing their discontent into the national spotlight. At several Michigan Starbucks sites, disgruntled baristas have walked away from their coffee presses and picked up picket signs, joining over 100 other stores across the country.

Their outrage is genuine and requires our understanding. Profits and compassion are not mutually exclusive, and people in power should stop treating them as such. Last year, Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz opted to shut down a New York location moving toward a union. And to clear up any remaining confusion about why his employees were upset, he said the company was “assaulted in many ways by the threat of unionization.”

But it’s not just the C-suite that has lost touch with common people. With a potentially disastrous rail strike looming last December, the Biden administration signed legislation preventing freight union members from walking off the job. Scranton Joe, a supposed union man, sided with corporate and kept supply lines open. But what about the workers? They didn’t get the paid sick leave they were bargaining for, and their anger will not disappear anytime soon.

Negligence in Washington and on Wall Street has real consequences. We will feel them soon if nothing changes. My message to Biden, Congress, Shultz and everyone else who needs to hear this: Stop treating everyone who can’t write you a check like they’re invisible. They’re not. They make the country work. This doesn’t mean giving in to unreasonable demands. It means listening and showing genuine care for those further down the economic ladder. It means giving workers your ear, not a strong arm.

Let the protests in France be our warning of what happens when elite indifference goes too far. French President Emmanuel Macron drove a widely unpopular pension reform bill through Parliament without a vote, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Discussing the controversial measure in an interview, Macron placed his hands under the table to remove the luxury watch he was wearing, further widening the chasm between himself and the working class. He bypassed the legislative body meant to represent his people. Now his people are lighting buildings on fire.

If we want to avoid suffering the same fate as France, our political and financial leaders cannot behave with the same pomposity. Vulgar displays of riches spread quickly on social media. The only thing that spreads quicker is the backlash. This dangerous dichotomy combined with a larger wealth gap than at any other point in modern U.S. history seriously raises the risk of unrest.

This country has always had significant financial inequality, but never before has it been so noticeable. To the millions of Americans barely able to pay the bills, the countless images of CEOs and politicians on yachts and private jets represent an American Dream they haven’t shared in. And now, with several of the world’s richest men funding their own trips to space, there literally exists a world of difference between the prosperity of the rich and the strife of the poor.

Capitalism cannot survive such dissonance. The strikes sweeping the nation have shown us where workers are at. The apathetic responses from the elite show us their detachment. But capitalism remains the best existing financial system, and it has created more growth than any other alternative. The costs of a societal breakdown like we’re seeing in France would hurt everyone.

The wealthy must reconnect with the rest of the country — and fast. Show the skeptics and the struggling what capitalism can do. Let workers unionize, and don’t look at it as a threat. Look at it as an opportunity to hear what the vast majority of Americans are saying, and show them that the free market works for more than just the one percent.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.