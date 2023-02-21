Freedom is a public bathroom. In that last foothold of individualism, aside from the pee-stained floor, frivolous “Employees Must Wash Hands” sign and the scientifically scented soap, there is peace. The room is dingy and plain, sandwiched between the storage room and kitchen of some local establishment. A stinking toilet and graffiti-lined mirror keep us company, but they don’t stare at us with any intent or expectations. Our role here is basic and natural. There is no homework to complete, midterm to study for or socializing required. For many, this is just a trip to the bathroom, but for me it is perhaps the only part of my day where I am allowed a break from the hustle and bustle of college life.

College can be extremely stressful and overwhelmingly busy. With assignments, clubs, jobs, internships and Greek life –– all while attempting to maintain a social life –– there’s a reason why it’s so difficult for Michigan students to wake up before 9 a.m. Our lives are tiring and complex, with 100-person lectures, packed libraries and ever-present roommates. With all this, it feels nearly impossible to get some alone time during the day.

Now, of course, there is no denying the importance of spending time with people. Socializing is without a doubt vital for our happiness and well-being, particularly in college. But who we are when we’re away from other people is just as important as who we are when we’re with them. Often, it is okay to take time for yourself.

This is obviously easier said than done, especially considering the seemingly never-ending responsibilities we deal with on any given day. But the busier a person is, the more likely it is that they need some time to themselves. Being around people 24/7 hurts productivity, breeds distractions and limits our opportunities for planning. Taking the opportunity to think about our goals can help us understand the trajectory of our lives and address any changes we may need to make. With some time blocked out for solitary self-care, we can complete our assignments quicker, stay on task more and create better habits. Alone time also gives us the opportunity to recharge, so that when we do want to spend time with friends, we will be better able to socialize with them.

Taking a break from academic pressures by spending parts of our day in self-reflection is vital to improving our mental health and strength. Considering the uniqueness of our individual experiences and choices, the problems we face require personal contemplation. We are not alone in our struggles, but taking the time we need to confront our issues is important. There is never a need to feel bad about self-care, and it has been proven that some time alone can increase happiness levels and satisfaction with one’s life. Additionally, alone time is imperative for personal fulfillment and self-actualization.

While college is a time full of new opportunities, beginning our adult lives comes with great uncertainty. It takes time for us to figure out who we are and what we want in life, so taking time for introspection can do us a lot of good. Time alone allows our minds to wander, to explore the many possibilities that life has to offer and to expand the grasp of our potential.

One important thing to address is that there is a big difference between aloneness and loneliness. No one likes to be lonely, and for most University of Michigan students, college is the first time in their lives that they are responsible for taking care of themselves. Loneliness can be debilitating, but spending time alone should be an opportunity to find some freedom in our lives and to seek improvement both mentally and emotionally.

No one said being alone was easy. We are social creatures and actively desire building connections with those around us. At the University, with hundreds of student organizations, a lively party scene and the city of Ann Arbor at our fingertips, it is easy to feel like you have to be doing something all the time. Stigmas surrounding solitude can make us question if it is appropriate to be alone, but it’s totally normal and important to do what is best for your well-being and personal growth.

So please, find a public bathroom, treat yourself to dinner or discover a hidden gem in the Hatcher stacks. Whatever you choose to do, even if it’s a few minutes a day, take the time to be alone and to reflect and grow as a person. You deserve it.

Max Feldman is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxfeld@umich.edu.