If you’re a student, you probably moved to campus a few weeks ago. You also probably then realized how many things you need to live comfortably. Maybe you, even for just a moment, contemplated giving it all away and living a minimalist life deep in some remote forest.

If they’re lucky, students can get away with moving just twice a year, a few months apart. Maybe they even live in-state! But that still means hauling, storing, buying and pitching hundreds of pounds of junk, multiplied by almost the entire student population. The twice-annual migration is hardly sustainable for my willpower, let alone the whole planet.

What are we to do as students? For starters, there are plenty of listicles on what to bring to college, what to leave behind and how to do all of the above responsibly. These are pretty helpful for first-years and seniors alike, but they remain broad guides that can’t possibly take into account the myriad circumstances of individual tenants, locations and rentals.

Maybe we should elect to ditch many of our physical items in favor of digital workflows and storage. That certainly already seems to be the trend, especially following the height of the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, when class was either partially or entirely virtual. If it worked in reducing cases of COVID-19, why wouldn’t it work to reduce unnecessary waste and paper?

Put simply, it’s debatable. There are still strong incentives to both in-person and online meetings: There are certainly more networking opportunities and subtle social cues in real life, but the accessibility and flexibility of virtual spaces can be vital for immunocompromised individuals. In terms of the physical things themselves, it’s hard to beat their usefulness in terms of productivity and expressivity.

As much as students (myself included) detest heavy, expensive textbooks that are only useful for about 15 weeks, turning pages has its merits. Paper books, with their lack of distractions and physical presence, provide better retention than the same content presented digitally. Moreover, as instructors are eager to tout, handwritten notes are also better committed to memory than typed.

Outside of education and work, art is an important use of physical space. Digital art is undoubtedly viable and meaningful, but bare walls and empty shelves can be a sad sight. Whether you make your own art, gift it, receive it or buy it to own, physical art is a tangible monument to care and appreciation of craft. It’s also a great way to support musical artists who, in the age of streaming, are often paid less for their work when accessed online.

Even though, as a bona-fide Zoomer, I fully embrace digital media — film and music streaming, audio and ebooks, digital photography and video — I’m not alone in my penchant for the analog. Outside of the “authenticity” of dusting a 12-inch record or cracking the spine of a hardcover, it just feels good to hold something and know an expiring contract won’t take it away from me.

It’s also simply the case that your mattress, food and clothes won’t fit in the cloud. As obvious as that sounds, it’s important to remember in the face of companies pushing for the “metaverse,” a nebulous term that refers to both a specific project by Meta (née Facebook) and more so-called decentralized platforms. In general terminology, the metaverse is a digital, game-like analog of the physical world that proponents say will revolutionize where and how the average person works, plays and shops. We may indeed see more workers (and perhaps students) using virtual reality, willingly or begrudgingly. However, it is more than a little naïve to imagine a future where humans with lungs, veins and stomachs “live” in an alternate, virtual world, as some have seriously proposed.

If we must live in this world of real things, can we at least live with fewer things? Minimalism, essentialism, asceticism — whatever you call your brand of property downsizing, it can be an effective way to simplify parts of life and focus more on the most meaningful items. Mindfulness is key, of course, because no good comes from a fixation on pitching everything that isn’t nailed down. Instead, minimalism and its related movements should act as a guide toward cherishing those belongings, physical and digital, that bring joy. You can be a minimalist who owns lots of things.

Another consideration for a minimalist philosophy is the nature of impermanence. Neither physical nor digital items, for either of their respective benefits, are inherently everlasting. In January, the basement I was renting flooded. A lot of my stuff survived, but much was lost. My collection of vinyl records took a cold bath and my expensive textbooks were eaten by mold, both of which I assumed I would own in a pristine state for the rest of my life.

I had to move all my soaked things to a cramped hotel room, then to my home an hour away and finally piecemeal to the housing cooperative I joined. I’ve since purchased plenty more sentimental items, but I always keep in mind that someday I’ll use it for the last time. Nevertheless, the fragility of my belongings helps me to appreciate more fully their uniqueness and usefulness, and to accept when they are truly lost.

You will have to own some things, even if you do want to own fewer of them. Fortunately, just like temporary housing contracts, you can rent or borrow the items of life without the burden of taking care of them in perpetuity. As I’ve discussed, library services and the internet at large allow many more people to access media and physical items which would be inaccessible or unaffordable otherwise. Even if you can afford to buy a new item for your college apartment, you can still save money or try a new hobby by checking out items from “libraries of things,” which are often hosted by local municipal libraries. They aren’t perfect, but they make me hopeful for a world where consumerism is not strictly necessary to be a productive person.

Both physical and virtual tools are essential to contemporary life, and they should — must — function in harmony. You will have to move. You will lose objects. You will have stuff. But please — borrow, buy, gift and love physical objects. They allow us to love ourselves, each other and the world around us if we let ourselves hold them.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.