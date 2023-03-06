When marijuana is legalized, its usage skyrockets. With dispensaries popping up on every corner and the potent smell lingering in the streets of Ann Arbor, it’s no mystery that college students are playing their part in those rising numbers. A 2021 study done by the National Institutes of Health states that 44% of college students reported using marijuana in the past year, a 6% rise since 2015. It also reports that 56% of college students said they consumed alcohol in the last year, a number that dropped from 62% in 2019.

Although legalization has made marijuana more accessible, are there other factors at play that explain why we are seeing usage numbers spike specifically on college campuses? The more important question, however, is how the increased usage affects student culture.

While on the surface social life on college campuses has returned to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s impossible to ignore the lingering effects it has had on students. Even now, it’s not uncommon to see people wearing masks at social gatherings or even skipping plans in order to avoid large gatherings. Now, many students have the option of watching recorded lectures and there is much more leeway when missing class as a result of an illness. I’ll be the first to admit that getting up for class in the morning is not always an easy task, and in a post-COVID-19 era with recorded lectures, it becomes one that is easier to avoid. But all that time spent at home alone is only creating more opportunities for drug use and fewer opportunities for socialization. Outside of the classroom, rather than going out to public places like restaurants and bars, more students are having gatherings at home with small groups. Spending more time at home only with close friends takes away from other social connections they could be making.

Marijuana isn’t new; it’s always been around. For students trapped in their apartments and cut off from their peers during the lockdown, smoking or consuming marijuana was a way of passing the time. In an interview with The Washington Post, Nora Volkow, the director of the federal government’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, said, “the pandemic seems to have actually made marijuana into an alternative to escape the monotony of isolation.” Like any potentially addictive substance, once you start it’s hard to stop. So when the lockdown ended, students’ newfound habits didn’t necessarily follow the same path. And with universities implementing more online learning platforms, it’s easier for students to stay home and succumb to their new habits.

When people think of the college social scene, whether they first think of students hanging out at a campus bar or rallying in support of their university’s sports teams, most of the scenarios have one thing in common: they entail students spending time with their friends. Alcohol is known to loosen our inhibitions and give us a higher sense of self-confidence, making it easier to connect with others. That’s why many people find that drinking with others is far more enjoyable than drinking alone. This explains why, when the pandemic took away students’ ability to interact with other people, specifically in a public setting, they became less drawn to alcohol.

Less motivated by drinking, students looked toward other ways of passing the time they were forced to spend alone. Fighting against the rising rates of anxiety and depressive disorders corresponding to the pandemic, marijuana became a popular way of muting these symptoms and helping students to feel less lonely. However, even with COVID-19 less prevalent, the high mental illness rates and increased marijuana consumption have not been. In fact, following the pandemic, it seems that that stereotypical college experience has simply shifted from going out and getting drunk to staying home and getting high.

While the conversation around mental health and how it plagues college students is quite prominent, we rarely look at how some of our own habits contribute to these unhealthy lives. It’s easy to say that the pressures of keeping up with classwork, working part time and making future plans create stress that leads to poor mental health, but how we respond to those stressors is equally as important. Smoking marijuana allows us to go into a psychedelic state and escape our reality, which may be a short-term relief from the pressures we’re all feeling, but is not beneficial in the long run. Smoking too often causes students to confuse temporary relief from a high for a solution to their problems and, with its greater usage, is only enabling more students with what is an unhealthy coping mechanism.

While it may be seen as a good thing that students are consuming less alcohol, their new “stoner” social habits might be equally as costly. A large part of coming to college is meeting new people, which can’t be done by sitting at home. Although making those connections definitely doesn’t require drinking alcohol or even partaking in party culture, it does require students to step outside of their bedrooms — an act which, as simple as it seems, can be made hard by marijuana consumption.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 put a pause on social life and even shifted social norms. In a post-COVID-19 era, college life has still not returned to what it once was — the crowded bars on weekends or large social gatherings of students. Rather than blaming COVID-19 for these changes, we need to start looking at our own behaviors as the cause of our own poor mental health and lack of social connections. And that starts with cutting back our marijuana usage and returning to the stereotypical college weekend of spending time with friends.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at aristea@umich.edu.