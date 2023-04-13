On Feb. 26, violent settlers stormed into the West Bank town of Huwara, shooting point-blank at crowds of Palestinian civilians and setting Palestinian property ablaze in response to the recent killing of two Israeli settlers in the area. In what many have since described as a “pogrom,” hundreds of Palestinians were injured and at least one was killed.

The next day, I scrolled through painful images of the aftermath — it looked as if a massive bomb had decimated the town. It was not a bomb but the hands of people of my own faith that had done this, an event similar to those enacted against my ancestors and the Jewish people at large throughout our long history of persecution.

If you have an inkling that things in Israel-Palestine seem like they’re more chaotic and violent than usual right now, it’s because they are. You may be outraged, confused or even jaded from hearing story after story of killings of innocent people and newsreels about religious services turning deadly in Israel-Palestine. As accustomed as we may be to chaos in this region, we cannot let the headlines pass us by this time.

In November of 2022, Benjamin Netanyahu — the infamous Israeli prime minister who was ousted from power in 2021 — won the vote to retake control of the Israeli Parliament. This time he did it with the most right-wing coalition in Israeli history.

Since Netanyahu and this far-right coalition have taken power, they have approved a series of dramatic steps, including legalizing nine settler outposts in the Palestinian territory of the West Bank that were previously illegal even under Israeli law and approving over 7,000 new settlement units. These actions work to deepen Israeli control over significant portions of the West Bank while further fragmenting and isolating Palestinian communities from each other. As tensions rise due to an increasing Israeli presence in these territories, a record number of Palestinians have been killed by the IDF in 2023, while attacks against Israeli citizens are also on the rise.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his coalition are pursuing a so-called “judicial reform” package that would strip the Supreme Court of Israel of its power to strike down any law passed by Parliament. As Netanyahu’s coalition comprises over 50% of the Israeli Parliament, they would be able to pass any law they like with no check on their authority. While Netanyahu recently temporarily paused the overhaul of the judiciary in the face of overwhelming protests, it is still high on his agenda.

Israel and its allies proudly label the country as a democracy, but central to any democratic institution are the checks and balances within the branches of government. By targeting the independent judiciary, the current Israeli government is eroding the foundations of the very values that it claims to stand for.

As Netanyahu and his coalition continue to eat away at the central pillars of democracy and neglect international pressure and public opinion, the United States risks losing one of its closest supposedly democratic allies to authoritarian decline. As Jewish students at the University of Michigan — one of the most politically engaged campuses in the country — we need to pressure President Joe Biden and his allies to live up to their promises to preserve democracy everywhere and to take meaningful steps to ensure a peaceful resolution will still be possible in Israel-Palestine.

With its moves toward annexation, Netanyahu’s extremist coalition is demonstrating that it will not be stopped by polite protests or vague agreements. Only by setting clear redlines and tangible consequences can the U.S. hope to deter this government. It’s clear that the efforts taken by the Biden administration and the international community have been insufficient and ineffective in stopping this government’s extreme agenda.

As Israel’s closest ally, the United States plays an integral role in how events will unravel on the ground. The U.S. government provides Israel with $3.8 billion in security aid every year. While all other U.S. aid recipients face clear restrictions on how their aid can be used, Israel currently does not. Therefore, it is impossible to know how much of this aid is being used to shelter civilians from rocket attacks or to perpetuate harmful acts of occupation like bulldozing Palestinian homes. As an American taxpayer, your tax dollars may be used to undermine international law and commit human rights violations. Even if you don’t identify as Jewish, Israeli or Palestinian, you have every right to speak up against the use of your money in this way and to demand that Israel provide more transparency.

As a Jewish student, this Israeli government does not speak for me. There is a place for us in this struggle. The longer we ignore the deteriorating situation in Israel-Palestine, the more we encourage those in power to perpetuate injustice and abuse.

I’m proud to go to school on a politically active campus full of passionate and justice-driven people. We shouldn’t forfeit this dedication when it comes to Israel-Palestine. Let’s channel the same energy we used to register voters for the midterms and fight for better wages for our student workers into keeping up the fight to preserve democracy and ensure human rights for all. Don’t stand by in silence: Speak out within our community and demand accountability and justice.

Lauren Haines is a sophomore studying Public Health and member of J Street U Michigan, and can be reached at laurehe@umich.edu.

J Street U Michigan can be reached at jstreetumich@umich.edu.