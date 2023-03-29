Before I begin this piece, I want to add a disclaimer: I identify as Jewish. Given the title of this piece and my own positions, I think it’s relevant. There’s been a lot of discussion about the state of Israel and its treatment of Palestinian people on this campus, much of it impassioned and heated. This February, the University of Michigan’s Central Student Government met to discuss a public statement about Palestinian rights following Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit and the protest that gathered outside of the Rackham Graduate School to criticize the Biden administration’s funding of Israel and the Israeli Defense Force. I happened to walk by the protest on my way to class — I might have joined if I’d known about it earlier.

I don’t claim to have solutions for the conflict, and I don’t think I could in good faith advocate for any hard lines, but I feel compelled to say that Israel and its genocidal attitude toward the Palestinian people are repugnant and grotesque.

Every time I see a piece about an Israeli settler killing an innocent Palestinian, or yet another example of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cozying up to the Kahanists — Israel’s most racist and genocidal faction — I get sick to my stomach. Itamar Ben-Gvir, current Minister of National Security and Netanyahu crony, leads the “Jewish Power” party that espouses the doctrine that “Arabs are dogs” and endorses forced removal of any non-Jews in the country. Before he was a politician, Ben-Gvir was even convicted on charges of supporting a terrorist group. He’s so bad that Ehud Olmert, former Israeli Prime Minister, considers him more dangerous to Israel’s prosperity than any international threats.

As with all countries, the actions of the state don’t represent the actions or feelings of the people, but Zionists blur those lines when they continue to try to make the Jewish identity inseparable from the state of Israel. So, let me make this clear. As a Jew, I condemn the actions of Israel. The state of Israel is a shanda.

I’m sure you’ve read plenty of pieces about the crimes of the Israeli state and a plethora of Israel’s defenders claiming that Israel’s status as the most “Westernized” nation in the region justifies what they’re doing, so you don’t need me to reiterate things you’ve already heard. In short, I condemn Israel and the IDF. This is meant to address any Zionist readers.

When people like Ben Shapiro say in an interview that many Jews in the United States don’t identify with Zionism because “you can dissociate from the rest of the Jews and can say ‘I’m the good Jew,’ he purposely conflates the Jewish identity with Zionism. By doing this, Shapiro tacitly encourages the idea that, to be a “true Jew,” you have to believe in the homeland and support Israel’s every effort to “defend” itself against the rest of the Middle East.

When former President Donald Trump tweeted that “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel,” he didn’t do it out of love for Israel or the Jewish people; he did it because it’s geopolitically advantageous for the U.S. to have an ally in the region. Trump’s tweet also appeals to the American Evangelical death cult that believes the Jews being back in the holy land is a sign of the incoming rapture, but that’s tangential.

In fact, Israel itself is inconsistent on who or what the “Jewish state” constitutes –– as with all groups of people, Jews are not a monolith, in both political and ethnic respects. Ethiopian and Egyptian Mizrahi Jews have been discriminated against in the past, and a majority of Israeli Jews prioritize secular democracy over religious law, a position massively at odds with the current direction of Netanyahu’s government. Protests broke out just a couple weeks ago against Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, which many consider an attack against democracy in favor of religious extremism.

These reforms sent the country into turmoil, with many Jews feeling as though this was an attack against democracy in favor of religious extremism, fueling the alienation and ostracization of Jewish people within Israel. Even trying to restrict “Jewish nation” citizenship by necessitating an Orthodox conversion with an Orthodox rabbi is a decision at odds with the 90% of American Jews, who are mostly Reformed, Conservative or Secular.

Many American Jews, especially young ones like the estimated 6,500 in our student body, find themselves in a dilemma because they might have attended or want to attend Birthright Israel and want to foster a connection with what they see as their “homeland.” It’s free for anyone who qualifies, so why not go?

Polling shows the complicated relationship American Jews have with the state of Israel. I am in the minority of Jews who say caring about Israel is not an important or essential part of my identity, but I’m in a growing number of American Jews who doubt the Israeli government is making a sincere effort to promote peace. One student who went on Birthright ended up leaving Israel with more doubts about the country.

Some groups, like the student-led J Street U, think there should be Palestinian or Israeli Arab speakers in addition to Birthright’s slate of Jewish Israeli speakers. I see J Street’s efforts as somewhat noble, but they’re not going to be successful given that Birthright’s implicit goals are to get you to “making aliyah,” which means immigrating to Israel and becoming a citizen. Birthright is practically a propaganda program that pairs up non-Israeli Jews with a member of the IDF, further encouraging the false notion that to be a Jew, you have to be a Zionist.

Birthright is educational tourism backed by false and deliberately apolitical information, designed to whitewash Israel’s history to get you to either apply for citizenship or fund their army. Birthright has continually ignored complaints or protests calling for even minor concessions toward giving a more multifaceted view of the country. Birthright Israel reportedly straight up lies about the occupation and the policies surrounding it.

Birthright’s message and itinerary intentionally dilutes the structural and political asymmetry on the ground. Violence is bad, but the significant power differential between the Israeli state and the Palestinian freedom fighters can’t be understated. The responsibility for securing peace is overwhelmingly on Israel’s shoulders. Hamas, however bad they may be, doesn’t have $158 billion in foreign aid from and close military ties to the U.S., the most powerful military on Earth. When you consistently and violently push a group of people back, encroaching on their homeland over the course of entire decades, why in the hell do you expect them to be the ones to facilitate peace?

Many prominent Jewish groups are liberal-leaning, especially the ones that focus on the younger crowd like J-Street, and endorse something like a two-state solution. Since the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during the Six-Day War in 1967, Israeli aggression and land theft have marginalized the Palestinian people into already slim land holdings. I couldn’t even hope to offer a practical solution to the geopolitical conflict, but does it look like Israel is attempting to make peace? Does annexation of the West Bank or overseeing the most violent year since the occupation in 1967 really seem like an attempt to mitigate damages? They aren’t trying for peace, they’re trying for conquest.

Some people may say I’m tokenizing myself, or utilizing my identity in a way that damages the image of American Jews, or plenty of other fallacious things, but I don’t care. There is a problem of rising antisemitism in the U.S. that cannot be dismissed (one that I’ve written about before), but that’s an entirely separate problem, and it is disingenuous to use antisemitism in America as justification for apartheid in a country halfway across the globe.

The disgusting hypocrisy to appeal to our people’s own genocide in an effort to perpetuate another is utterly repugnant and contemptible. I cannot and will not in good faith endorse the crimes against the Palestinian people that Israel, and the U.S. by proxy, perpetuate. I’ve never lived in Israel, and I’ve never even stepped foot inside the country. My life has as little to do with Israel as it does with any other country I’ve never visited. When Jews conflate Zionism with the Jewish identity, it makes us all look bad. If you do find yourself attached to Israel, at least make an effort to understand the Palestinian plight and push for more equitable terms. If you, like me, don’t particularly care for Zionism or Israel, make sure your identity isn’t consumed by genocidal mania. Don’t let the propagandists convince you you’re not a real Jew. Be a mensch. Free Palestine.

Sam Fogel is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at samfogel@umich.edu.