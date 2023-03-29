Content warning: mentions of restrictive and disordered eating

I hit the gym quite often, just like many others here in the University of Michigan. A while ago, I was looking at myself in the mirror and looking at my fitness progress (gains) as usual. This time, though, I started to ponder: Why am I doing and enjoying this?

Like many other gym goers, I go to the gym because I want to look better. To elaborate using plain English, I want to get shredded, get wide shoulders, thick biceps, a round chest and clearly defined abs. I am not alone in this pursuit: A 2016 survey reveals that 38% of participants also chose “My gym helps me get a better looking body” as their motivation for working out.

Gym culture, one that I define as the culture of people who go to the gym with the priority of looking better, is built upon a set of beauty ideals that are beyond the healthy optimal. The rise of social media has made this worse by amplifying the visibility of those who are abnormally successful while belittling the vast majority of people.

Fitness influencers, especially males, usually have physiques that are impossible to attain without using anabolic steroids, illegal drugs that promote muscle gain. Despite their severe side effects, from heart attack risk to erectile dysfunction, they have remained popular. A study estimated that “at least 90% of the male professional bodybuilders and about 80% of the women currently use steroids.” A questionnaire answered by male gym users showed that 75% of respondents had considered using steroids.

Even without using anabolic steroids, working out to improve one’s physical appearance could be harmful to one’s physical health. Getting as lean as the beauty ideal dictates requires strict dieting. Hayley Madigan, a personal trainer whose body was once many people’s “fitness goals,” said in an interview that dieting and frequent exercise caused her to lose her period for three years, because of the stress her body was under. I can also speak from my own experience. When I was trying to get leaner, I had to eat much less than usual, and I would experience constant hunger and quite often experience hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). I also interviewed another gym goer, who has gone through multiple “bulk cut cycles” and wishes to remain anonymous. He described his journey of cutting fat as “dizzy, hungry and oftentimes nauseous.”

This is made worse by the fact that gym users usually compare themselves to “successful” trainers. Their success, however, can be based on underlying health conditions, steroid use or surgeries (such as ab implants).

Besides this, gym culture also perpetuates images of traditional masculinity and unified femininity. According to a 2017 study, these ideals are deeply ingrained in our culture and are reinforced by media portrayals of “perfect” bodies, further exacerbating the issue. For men, this typically includes defined abs, broad shoulders and large biceps, while women are expected to have toned legs, a firm butt and a slim waist. The gendered aspect of gym culture alienates those whose gender does not belong to the male-female dichotomy. The harm of the masculinity emphasis goes beyond physical and mental health issues for men themselves. The male gym community is gender-exclusive due to the nature of gym culture, creating an echo chamber for the believers of traditional masculinity. The pursuit of masculinity could turn toxic, and when it does, it could lead to terrible things, such as violence against women.

My last discontent is more philosophical. One of the most compelling aspects of gym culture is that it allows one to take control of their own physical appearance. By dedicating time and effort to working out and nutrition, one can transform their body, achieving their aesthetic goals. This concept is uplifting when viewed through the lens of social mobility, as it resonates with the idea of a meritocratic system replacing an aristocratic one, where physical attributes are determined solely by genetics.

However, upon closer reflection, meritocracy in the context of economics is different from meritocracy in this context. The appeal of economic meritocracy is twofold. First, individuals could work harder to get richer. Second, one’s hard work is a positive force for other members of society. For example, I can enjoy the benefits of technological advancement without being an engineer myself. The tax dollars from hard workers would also benefit me.

But that logic does not fully extend to the fitness meritocracy. While the first part of economic meritocracy persists, beauty is not economics. The contrast effect in psychology explains that when people evaluate attractiveness, they often compare it to their surroundings, using it as a reference point. In this context, it means that if everyone gets fit, the beauty standards of individuals would shift due to the change in reference. In this regard, beauty is more like a zero-sum game. Working out does not create “extra beauty”; it simply redistributes it from those not putting in the same extreme amount of effort.

Tackling the issues rooted in gym culture is no easy feat, as it calls for a transformation of deeply ingrained values, from the conventional notions of masculinity and femininity to our inclination toward competition and comparison. Although proposing an all-encompassing solution is a difficult task, we can initiate change by spreading awareness and fostering a more inclusive, healthy and diverse approach to fitness. As individuals, it’s crucial for us to question and resist toxic fitness standards and support those who promote realistic, healthy and diverse representations of fitness. In the end, we must all work together to establish a fitness culture that uplifts and supports people of all body types, genders and fitness aspirations, crafting a more empowering, healthier and inclusive atmosphere for everyone.

Ezra Tao is an Opinion Columnist. He writes about global politics, culture and international relations. He has too many hometowns to list here. He can be reached at txr@umich.edu.