BY DOMINICK SOKOTOFF, SHANNON STOCKING AND SARAH PAYNE

June 21, 2021

GOOD MORNING ANN ARBOR … and welcome to the second edition of A2 Outlook. We look forward to giving you the inside scoop on all things Ann Arbor on this stormy Monday.

Introducing ourselves again, we’re Dominick, Shannon and Sarah, reporters at The Michigan Daily, and we’re excited to give you the weekly scoop! Coming to you this week, COVID-19 guidelines will be lifted statewide on Tuesday, local developments are picking up speed and one Skyline student who can run really fast is heading to Oregon for the Olympic trials.

Community members marched from Fuller Park to Wheeler Park to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday morning.

MASKLESS MICHIGAN: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that on Tuesday, June 22, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including mask mandates for non-vaccinated individuals and capacity restrictions for businesses. While state COVID-19 guidelines will no longer be in place, businesses can still require individuals to wear masks within their premises.

A (Y-)LOT MORE HOUSING: The proposal for a ‘Y-Lot’ housing development near the Blake Transit Center has been updated based on community feedback and was presented this week at a City Council work session. The updated plan has 370 units, 145 of which are affordable.

“(The Y-Lot) plan has morphed to make the proposed buildings taller, add more affordable units, alter the transit center nearby and expand nearby sidewalks” … MLive

LUCKY BREAK: Taking the place of the former Lucky’s Market on 830 Henry Street, 4M City Club is expected to open in the summer of 2022. This neighborhood complex will include a bar, a market with grab-and-go foods and 25,000 square feet of innovative and collaborative office spaces.

A2 TAKES A GAVEL TO GELMAN: Gelman Sciences motioned to delay court-ordered cleanup and monitoring of the dioxane plume in Washtenaw Circuit Court in a Thursday hearing, but Judge Tim Connors denied the motion, ruling that the order would stand. Gelman is expected to appeal the decision.

LOOKING FOR A NEW HEAD RIVER RAT: Huron High School has begun the search for a new principal, and the school district is seeking community input. Current Huron High School Principal Dr. Janet Schwamb, who has served the AAPS community for 7 years, announced her July retirement in early May.

The three first-round candidates are Robert Becker, Jason Skiba and Ché Carter. You can fill out the community feedback form here.

SKYLINE SPEEDSTER: Ann Arbor Skyline student Hobbs Kessler is slated to compete in the Olympic track and field trials this week in Eugene, Ore. after breaking the NCAA 1500 meter record last month. You can watch the race on Thursday at 6 p.m. PDT here.

FUNDING THE ZONE: Last week, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donated $2 million to the Neutral Zone, a local organization that has supported art and leadership for 23 years. These funds came as part of a more than $2 billion effort to support “high impact” organizations nationwide.

A fire broke out in a grease duct at NeoPapalis Pizza Thursday afternoon.

We value your opinion! Each week we will pose a question and share reader responses in the following edition.

This week’s poll: After statewide COVID-19 restrictions are lifted this Tuesday, do you plan on wearing a mask in indoor public spaces when not required?

Last week’s prompt: How do you feel about Ann Arbor Public Schools’ decision to exclude the Free Palestine flag, carried across the stage by a student, from Skyline High School’s graduation video?

“The flag should not have been edited out UNLESS the district has a policy against political statements when crossing the stage. I support Palestine becoming a nation, with equal rights under the law, citizenship and enforcement of the UN Charter. I would hate to see a rebel flag in a video, but if free expression is allowed then I have to live with it.” – Lawrence, 66, Westford

“There is no room for political statements of this kind by a state-funded institution. It is essential that the school system remove sensitive material from its official publications, lest it be held accountable for taking a stance it does not officially have and cannot officially have. For this reason, for example, history classes in public schools do not focus on current events and testing programs such as the AP and SAT II cover a scoped material set. I would expect the same reaction from the school system for any similar political statement.” – Al, 30, Ann Arbor

The Carpe Diem String Quartet performed for A2SF at the Dixboro Village Green Sunday afternoon.

A2SF has a full calendar of live music and more this week … Schedule

The Ann Arbor Art Center is looking for proposals for a public art project to “reimagine Ann Arbor’s alleyways” … Learn more

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair seeks volunteers … Sign up

Tube rentals are now open at the Argo Cascades … All About Ann Arbor

K-12 students can enter the City of Ann Arbor’s “Saving Energy” Sticker Design Contest … More details

Downtown segment of Ashley Street will be closed for “people-friendly” improvements until Wednesday.

Sign-ups are open for the Kapnick Firecracker 5K, which is scheduled for July 4 … Register here

Washtenaw County reported 2 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 52 cases in the past two weeks. More than 67% of Washtenaw County residents aged 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose.

