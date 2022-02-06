A woman was robbed at Chase Bank on South Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor Wednesday afternoon, according to reporting from MLive.

Police were called to the scene at 3:11 p.m. after an armed robbery was reported right outside the bank, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was using the ATM when she noticed a man waiting outside the vestibule, who later entered and asked for $20. She gave him a bill, but after taking it, the man continued to pace outside the vestibule.

The woman said she was nervous after this encounter and chose to enter the bank lobby and order an Uber. While she was waiting for the ride, the man entered the bank lobby, took her bag and ran away.

A bank employee, who witnessed the incident, chased after the man and found the woman’s emptied bag behind the building.

Police reviewed video footage and were able to identify a suspect. They are now processing a warrant for his arrest.

No injuries were reported and this case remains under investigation.

