The Wi-Fi has been restored Wednesday morning to all University of Michigan campuses, according to reports from students and an official announcement from University President Santa Ono. After students, faculty and staff began the school year without access to the University’s online services, access has been restored to Google, Canvas and Zoom in campus buildings. Wolverine Access, the University’s main student registration and finance portal, also appears to be back up and running.

According to Ono, users should be able to access the University Wi-Fi from any device. The University still expects some delays with online services in the next couple days, Ono wrote, asking the campus community to remain patient while ITS works through any minor issues.

“We expect some issues with select U-M systems and services in the short term, and not all of our remediation efforts are complete,” Ono wrote. “However, they will be resolved over the next several days.”

The University continued to direct community members to the Information and Technology Services X account, previously known as Twitter, for updates. The account posted an update Wednesday morning announcing the restored Wi-Fi.

We are happy to inform you that internet connectivity and WiFi has been restored on all U-M campuses. Students, faculty, and staff should be able to connect as normal from any device. https://t.co/QMUdOYhJf9 (1/2) — UMich ITS (@umichTECH) August 30, 2023

Internet services across all campuses went down Sunday afternoon following a difficult security decision to shut all online U-M services down, according to an update shared by the University on Monday. Ono said the University is still investigating the source of the outage, though the information that can be shared with the campus community remains limited at this time.

“The investigative work into the security issue continues, and we are not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation,” Ono wrote. “We appreciate your understanding as we continue to move through the investigative process.”

