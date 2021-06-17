All COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Michigan will be lifted Jun. 22, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce Thursday afternoon, according to a source close to the state government. The announcement will come after over a year of COVID-19 guidelines in Michigan, with restrictions set in place since Mar. 13 of 2020.

The state was previously set to reopen on July 1 with the removal of all COVID-19 guidelines. Currently just above 44 percent of the Michigan population is fully vaccinated. Whitmer’s announcement is expected to remove all capacity guidelines and restaurant curfews after mask mandates were lifted on May 14 for fully vaccinated citizens.

This is a developing story. Follow along at michigandaily.com for updates.

