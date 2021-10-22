Washtenaw County residents who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be able to get booster shots beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Friday in a press release.

The booster doses will be available to eligible residents at local pharmacies and stores such as Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger and Meijer. The health department will offer the shots to eligible residents at a drive-in clinic at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in October from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pfizer booster shots are already available there.

Residents receiving a booster shot are encouraged to bring identification and a copy of their vaccination card.

Moderna recipients are eligible for a booster shot six months after their second dose if they meet at least one of the following requirements: are 65 and older, live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings.

The same criteria apply to recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, which had booster shots approved in September. Everyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is advised to get a booster shot if it has been at least two months since their first dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations Thursday to allow individuals to switch vaccine types for their booster shot. The health department advises speaking to a health care provider about which booster vaccine to receive.

The University Health Service is developing a plan to offer Moderna boosters and will offer more details next week, University of Michigan spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily.

Daily News Editor Calder Lewis can be reached at calderll@umich.edu.