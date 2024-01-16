Tens of thousands of University of Michigan football fans packed the streets of South University Avenue and State Street Saturday afternoon to attend the parade celebrating the Wolverines’ National Football Championship.

The parade started at 4 p.m. at the President’s House and made its way down to Schembechler Hall. Attendees — ranging from U-M students to fans who traveled miles to be there — braved freezing temperatures to support the team as football players, staff and others affiliated with the team paraded down the sleet-covered streets.

At the tail end of the procession was a red vintage fire truck float that featured Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and several players, including junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and senior running back Blake Corum, cheering in the truck bed. Many fans, decked out in blue and maize gear, rushed up to the truck in hopes of being close enough to the team to get an interaction, leaving barely any room for people to stand on State Street.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Kinesiology senior Nathan Eccles said seeing the team up close made the University’s first championship in decades even more exhilarating.

“Seeing J.J. and Jim was probably my favorite part,” Eccles said. “Everyone’s here. We haven’t won a championship that’s non-split since (1948). Being able to be here is sick.”

Engineering senior Arjun Ganesh told The Daily he could feel the energy coming from the massive crowd of Michigan fans and families in Ann Arbor.

“Vibes are unmatched,” Ganesh said. “Me getting a selfie with Corum was a historic moment. I’m never going to forget that. It was also really cool seeing all the alumni because you know how Michigan has the biggest (alumni network) in the world. I could feel that today just based on how everyone was out here, from 2-year-old kids to really old people. It’s amazing how they’re all Michigan fans.”

Adding to the festivity, the Michigan Marching Band performed as part of the procession, notably playing Michigan’s fight song “The Victors.” They also led the crowd through the “It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine” chant.

Sophia Crawford, LSA sophomore and member of the marching band, told The Daily that going to big games with the band is a thrilling and prideful experience.

“I’m just excited to be able to do something my family can see because they’re from out of state,” Crawford said. “(The Rose Bowl and National Championship) were both amazing, surreal experiences as a whole that I didn’t really think I would be going to either.”

Law student Abby Hack told The Daily she was excited to watch the parade start merely a few feet away from the Lawyers Club, where she lives. When the parade passed the Lawyers Club, the Michigan football team members pointed at Law students as they cheered from their windows with maize pompoms in hand.

“For me, it’s really fun because we live in this building right here,” Hack said. “ We get to be in our home. I’m just really excited to see all the players more up close than seeing them when they’re on the field. (It feels like we’re) more a part of the community with them.”

Hack added that she hopes the team continues to succeed in the Big Ten Conference despite new teams coming in from the Pac-12, including the University of Washington, whom Michigan faced in the National Championship game.

“For me, I really want to beat all the new teams that are coming in,” Hack said. “ I really want to show them that we’re the best in the Big Ten and not these newbies.”

First-year Law student Nick Martire told The Daily he hopes the Wolverines can uphold their legacy to be a strong team both in and outside the Big Ten.

“Realistically, I just want to keep contending for Big Ten championships,” Martire said. “I always want to beat Ohio State first and foremost. It’s not going to be national title or bust, but I just want to keep having a competitive football team that can compete with the (Alabamas) and the Georgias and all the other programs.”

