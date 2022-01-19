Residents living in on-campus housing are expected to take COVID-19 tests distributed throughout the next week, the University of Michigan announced in an email Tuesday. The University is implementing the change to prevent spread from travel over the long weekend during Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A two-pack of rapid tests will be provided for all those living in on-campus housing and will be placed in students’ mailboxes over the course of 10 days. If tests cannot be retrieved from mailboxes, students should look to their residence hall community centers for their testing kits. Housing shared the following schedule for test delivery in the email:

Tuesday, Jan. 18: South Quadrangle and West Quadrangle

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Bursley Hall and Baits Hall

Thursday, Jan. 20: Alice Lloyd Hall and Couzens Hall

Friday, Jan. 21: Mary Markley Hall

Monday, Jan. 24: Mosher-Jordan Hall, Stockwell Hall and Oxford Houses

Tuesday, Jan. 25: East Quadrangle, Martha Cook Building, Henderson House and Lawyers Club

Wednesday, Jan. 26: North Quadrangle, Betsy Barbour, Helen Newberry and Fletcher Hall

Thursday, Jan. 27: Munger Graduate Residences and Northwood

Students should take their first test the day they receive their test kit. If a student tests positive, they should report their test result and follow the instructions to move into quarantine housing. Students who test positive do not need a confirming PCR test. If students test negative, they are asked to take their second test anywhere from 36 to 72 hours after their first test.

In the past week, students at the University accounted for 7% of the cases in Washtenaw County. In the week of Jan. 8, the University reported 1,559 positive cases.

These new updates come amid high COVID-19 cases on campus. The University wrote in a Jan. 18 update that "activity levels remain high but have stabilized." Quarantine and Isolation Housing was last reported to be at 16.2% occupancy.