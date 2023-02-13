The U.S. military shot down an unidentified high-altitude object near Lake Huron Sunday afternoon.

The object was first spotted flying over Montana on Saturday night, according to Forbes. It was then reported to be traveling over Wisconsin, the upper peninsula of Michigan and approaching Lake Huron when it was shot down in an operation carried out by the U.S. Air Force and the National Guard.

According to defense officials, the object was shot down because of its potential threat to civilian aircraft due to its altitude of 20,000 feet. Officials reported there was no concern about a threat to civilians on the ground.

In a tweet sent Sunday afternoon, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she has been in contact with the federal government in regard to the object.

“I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace,” Whitmer wrote. “I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely and securely taken down. The (Michigan National Guard) stands ready.”

See more Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I've been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I'm glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The @MINationalGuard stands ready. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 12, 2023

The incident marks the fourth time in the past eight days, and the third day in a row, that the U.S. military has shot down an object in North American airspace. On Feb. 4, a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina after having been tracked across U.S. airspace for eight days. On Friday, an unidentified object was taken down over Alaska, having been monitored by the U.S. for 24 hours after it was first noticed on Thursday according to CNN. On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both approved the shooting down of another unidentified object that had crossed into Canadian airspace, according to a statement released by the White House. The White House also reported the object was taken down by a U.S. F-22 in coordination with Canadian authorities.

