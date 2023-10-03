Two individuals who were captured on surveillance video spray painting homophobic slurs at the Jewish Resource Center in August have been identified as University of Michigan students, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department. The students, one male and one female, acted in broad daylight and were said to have been “heavily intoxicated” when they spray painted the sidewalk in front of the center.

CBS reported that according to AAPD Rabbi Fully Eisenberg is not pressing charges.

The Michigan Daily’s News Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.