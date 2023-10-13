About a dozen University of Michigan Housing student staff and residents gathered Thursday evening in South Quad Residence Hall’s Yuri Kochiyama Multicultural Lounge for a discussion on LGBTQ+ representation in TV and film. The event, celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month, was hosted as part of a semester-long series of workshops by the U-M Housing’s Diversity and Inclusion department.

Ray Stewart, senior program manager for Diversity and Inclusion, led the discussion. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Stewart said the workshop series as a whole focuses on encouraging interactive discussions with students in small groups about inclusive campus culture.

“Our workshops are meant to be opportunities for (our) Housing staff and residents of Michigan Housing to build their skills and capacities for creating inclusive communities … and really continuing diversity (and) inclusion education and learning within the residence halls,” Stewart said. “So it’s a really dialogue-heavy workshop series.”

During the discussion, students shared their positive and negative experiences with the past and present of Queer representation in media. The attendees constructed a visual timeline of the group’s first experience seeing these films and TV shows. Students also discussed their hopes for the future of Queer and transgender media portrayals, especially their desires this representation to be normalized.

Stewart said he felt the portrayal of Queer characters is important not only because it givespeople joy to see their identity represented, but also because increased representation can combat negative societal attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community.

“Queer representation is very important and critical to giving folks the language to make their own experiences,” Stewart said. “(It) eats away at some of the ignorance and miseducation that is often propagated by politics and some of the other exclusionary aspects of our society.”

Isabella Schilling, program manager of inclusive spaces for U-M Housing, also helped host the workshop. She told The Daily she was happy with the students’ engagement level during the workshop.

“To be honest, a lot of times, especially working with students, you don’t get too much feedback, especially with a presentation like this,” Schilling said. “I feel like people were really engaged and the conversations that I was hearing during the activity seemed to be hitting the points that we were hoping that they would hit. … It felt like the space was established as a safe space.”

Attendees critiqued Queer representation that perpetuates homophobic or transphobic stereotypes, as well as Queer characters being reduced to secondary roles in films. Schilling said it is important to criticize portrayals of Queer characters so they can become more diverse and realistic.

“If you’re growing up as a Queer kid, and you never see any realistic or diverse Queer representation, you may not feel like there’s anyone else like that out there that you can relate to and you may never find that sense of community or even just understanding your own identity,” Schilling said. “So I feel like critiquing media to show Queerness realistically and diversifying the Queerness that’s on TV is super important.”

Engineering junior Aminata Ndiaye, who works as a Diversity Peer Educator, told The Daily that she recently started thinking about Queer representation because of the increased portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters in the media.

“Now that I have started thinking about it more, I think this is a nice way to think about the outcomes or results, like how other people are feeling about an uptick in Queer representation,” Ndiaye said.

Ndiaye also said she would like to see more depictions of intersectional identities, such as Queer people of Color. She referenced the TV show “Sort Of,” which features a gender-fluid character who is the child of Pakistani immigrant parents.

“I think it’d be really interesting to see more people of Color who are Queer in representation of film,” Ndiaye said. “I talked about ‘Sort Of,’ who has a Muslim Queer character. … I think that it seeks to normalize more like the idea that when people are struggling with identities, they’re not just necessarily Queer. It’s like, there’s other things that you have to deal with.”

Schilling said though she feels there is always room to improve Queer representation in media, she hopes events like Thursday’s can help continue the dialogue around critiquing, celebrating and improving representation.

“We can always do better with representation because every person is so unique and every community and group is so unique,” Schilling said. “So I think there’s never going to be a full-fledged solution. It’s just going to be having these dialogues and conversations continuously so that you can keep adjusting and getting better as you continue on.”

