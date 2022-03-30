Voices for Carbon Neutrality and Climate Blue, two environmental student organizations, hosted “Time is Up; A Call to Climate Action Webinar” on Zoom Tuesday night. The event, moderated by Rackham student Evan Gonzalez, featured nine panelists and discussed how the University of Michigan can improve its implementation of climate action based on the standards laid out at COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Rackham student Jessica Miller began the panel by talking about the decisions that came out of the COP26 conference. Miller said this year’s goals are more ambitious than those coming out of the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

“We need more ambitious plans and actual follow-through of those plans at all skills, including the University because we will not limit our global temperature increase to 1.5 or even two degrees Celsius at our current trajectory,” Miller said. “If we don’t take immediate and aggressive action, the consequences will be dire.”

Lauren Balotin, environmental health communications fellow at the Centers , reiterated the importance of increasing the ambitions of current climate goals. She said to meet the goals of the Paris agreement, greenhouse gas emissions need to be lowered faster and more drastically than they have been.

“We do still have an opportunity to change the path of climate change, and we can bring warming back under the 1.5 degrees goal of the Paris Agreement, but that’s only if we make rapid and widespread changes right now,” Balotin said. “What we really need is more buy-in and more ambitious timelines if we’re actually going to meet these goals, and that includes what we’re doing here at U of M and also in Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor.”

Rackham student Chelsea Johnson then spoke about the University’s current climate plans. Johnson said the President’s Commission on Carbon Neutrality projected the University would achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

“The University currently engages with the President’s Commission on Carbon Neutrality, which has set a couple of goals,” Johnson said. “Achieving net zero emissions from purchased power by 2025, eliminating direct on campus greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, establishing goals by 2025 for a wide range of indirect emission sources, pursuing a net zero endowment, building a low carbon economy and installing a University-wide culture of sustainability with justice as a core principle.”

Rackham student Emily Johnson highlighted the current lack of transparency and accountability. Johnson suggested the idea of a dashboard that will track the University’s progress toward their climate goals.

“We believe that as members of the University community, we should have access to a platform that both holds the University accountable and provides transparency,” Johnson said. “As a result, we propose the creation of a dashboard that both identifies actions of highest priority and tracks progress on climate mitigation efforts.”

Johnson then described the necessity and purpose of the proposed dashboard: “It is important for students and the University community to have the ability to act as an external accountability mechanism for the upper administration,” Johnson said. “Our goal with this suggestion is not to tell the University what to do; rather, our hope is that this dashboard can be an instrument to help the University follow through on the climate goals that it itself has specified.”

Rackham student Muhammad Abdullah expanded on the need for accountability. He said the PCCN recommended the University create an executive position focused on the carbon neutrality effort, but Abdullah said activists cannot see the products of this change.

“It’s been one year, and we still do not see any progress,” Abdullah said. “And we do not know who to ask the question: ‘Why do we not have that position’? It’s been one year (and) there has been no progress, or if there has been we do not know. This is the transparency that we are demanding … because without the transparency, without the accountability, we probably won’t (make progress). And then we’ll just simply keep talking about it.”

Rackham student Sarah Collins spoke to the potential for the local community to more aggressively address the climate crisis moving forward.

“Our hope is that the local U-M, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County understands that we are privileged to be living in a time and a space where we have so much knowledge right here in our home community, so much expertise, and that we are taking great initial first steps,” Collins said. “ It is not too late to continue to push for the urgent change that needs to be made to address the climate crisis and to do our part for our greater communities. (We) also … hope that anybody who wields decision making power, who are in those decision making roles will be able to see it, hear the message, and act accordingly.”

Daily Staff Reporter Genevieve Gruenler can be reached at gruenler@umich.edu.