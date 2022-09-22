The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) announced a tentative agreement in their contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine Thursday morning. This comes after over six months of negotiations over working conditions and staffing levels. The agreement will now be up for a ratification vote among MNA-UMPNC members.

According to the MNA-UMPNC press release, the tentative agreement addresses concerns on overworking and understaffing. For example, part of the preliminary contract includes an end to mandatory overtime and competitive wages to draw experienced nurses and retain talent. The tentative agreement also contains measures to improve workload ratios, which was one of the main points of concern for the union.

Renee Curtis, president of MNA-UMPNC, wrote in the release that she believes this agreement offers a fair representation of the nurses’ demands.

“MNA-UMPNC nurses want to thank our community for all their support and advocacy over the months,” Curtis wrote. “Our elected nurse negotiating team is unanimous in believing that this agreement is a win for everyone who cares about nurses and the quality of care at the University of Michigan.”

Earlier this month, 96% of the MNA-UMPNC members voted in favor of a labor strike authorization in response to the University’s alleged failure to bargain. The strike authorization allows members to call for a work stoppage at any time.

Michigan Medicine did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

An MNA spokesperson informed The Michigan Daily that members of MNA-UMPNC will review the tentative contract in the following days. Details will be released to members of MNA-UMPNC in upcoming meetings, and additional information will be released to the public when the contract is finalized.

