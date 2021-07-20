Content warning: This article contains descriptions of violence against women.

Another assault incident was reported to the Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) on Sunday, July 18 at 11:14 p.m, the third in a string of incidents similar in nature and possibly related. On Sunday, a man allegedly forced a woman into a portable toilet stall near W. Huron and Ashley St. and assaulted her. Two other incidents of assault against women in downtown Ann Arbor were previously reported to law enforcement on July 16 and 17.

Though no arrests have been made so far, police suspect all three incidents were perpetrated by the same individual. In a crime alert released Saturday after the first two assault reports, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) said they believed the suspect to be a male in his early 20s, around 6 feet tall and wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood up.

According to a DPSS Security Bulletin released Monday notifying the U-M community about the most recent assault incident, AAPD and the University of Michigan have instituted additional safety measures at night. DPSS recommends that anyone walking around Ann Arbor after dark be aware of their surroundings, walk with others in well-lit areas when possible and review the locations of the more than 100 blue light emergency phones on campus. AAPD has announced they will increase their presence by patrolling downtown more frequently at night while their investigation to find the perpetrator continues.

To activate a blue light phone and immediately call a DPSS officer to the site, remove the receiver from the telephone hook or push the button. DPSS also encourages members of the U-M community to take advantage of the various free and paid transportation services offered by the University to anyone carrying a valid Mcard if they feel unsafe in any situation.

“For University of Michigan students, faculty, and staff, be sure to check out the university’s after-hours transportation options,” DPSS wrote in the Security Bulletin. “If you choose to utilize non-university rideshare options, be sure to know how to do so safely by reviewing our safety tips page.”

Any information regarding the incident can be reported to DPSS at (734)-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734)-794-6939.

Summer News Editor Roni Kane can be reached at ronikane@umich.edu