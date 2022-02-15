The University Library held its fourth annual Frederick Douglass Day Symposium on Monday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day — a significant date as Douglass chose this day to celebrate his birthday as an act of liberation because he did not know his official birthdate.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, professor of American Culture and Arab and Muslim American Studies at the University, was named as one of CNN’s 25 Most Influential American Muslims and launched Umi’s Archive, a multimedia research project that examines “the meanings of being Black in the world.”

Abdul Khabeer asked the attendees of the symposium to consider the words “Muslim Woman” and “Black Woman” — two identities she said people often fail to see the overlap between that nonetheless have an important historical significance.

“Black Muslim women do not come to mind when you think of Black or Muslim women,” Abdul Khabeer said. “This is the result of white supremacists’ registers that don’t see value in non-white histories and lives. Multicultural registers that claim to challenge white supremacy but only reinforce it by ‘checkboxes.’ One can be Muslim and one can be Black, but how could you be both?”

Umi’s Archive builds on the life and network of Amina Amatul Haqq, Abdul Khabeer’s mother, a Black Muslim woman who documented stories of her own life as well as those part of the African diaspora. Abdul Khabeer said that Umi’s Archive was founded as “a (re)claimed space where we remember and dream” to share untold stories of Black and Muslim women.

“It is a scholarly creative project with Black scholarship that responds to the calls to cite Black women because, ultimately, the project sees Black women as an epidemic resource, i.e., people who know things we ought to know,” Abdul Khabeer said. “The power of memory, work, intellect and love. It is an offering of reclaimed space where we remember the past so we can remember the future we have walked.”

During her presentation, Abdul Khabeer spoke of Islam being both a “safe harbor” for Black women while simultaneously being a form of rebellion against white supremacy and the establishment of the Muslim Educational Action and Resource Committee (MEARC) in 1975. MEARC was one of the first organizations that Black Muslim women were able to join.

Members of MEARC wrote to Ismael Abdur Razaq in South Africa, who wanted to come to America to speak about the importance of Blackness and Islam because it was crucial to their identities, Abdul Khabeer said. Following the comments on MEARC, Abdul Khabeer ended her speech by stating the importance of acknowledging the past to inform the present and future.

“People talk about archival silences and the idea — the ways in which sort of official narrative and official stories don’t tell these narratives,” Abdul Khabeer said. “Official archives don’t say these things, but the past itself is not silent. The past does speak, right? When we kind of invest time and energy into talking to, hearing from, examining the life, the lived, we see the past actually quite loud, boisterous and full of information and full of things that, once we know them, we can then use that information, that knowledge that comes from those experiences and act upon it.”

