At LSA senior Ninnie Chiang’s first kindergarten class performance, she distinctly remembers her teacher grabbing her wrist and pulling her straight to the center. She remembers how her sister mentioned her skirt “flew the highest” on stage and her movements were like no other. From the age of five, Chiang knew she had a love for dance.

Though Chiang took a mental health break from dance for many years, upon arriving at the University of Michigan she decided to re-immerse herself in the art and take back part of her identity. Chiang had her future plans set, but there was only one problem: a dance minor was not offered through the College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

After over a decade of fighting and dissatisfaction, LSA has still not approved the popular dance minor. Students who take all of the required classes will not receive a minor upon graduation through LSA. All other schools, such as the School of Music, Theatre & Dance and the College of Engineering, have approved the dance minor, but LSA is the last to recognize it.

LSA sophomore Isabel Reid considered switching to the School of Kinesiology to complete her minor, but faced many hurdles along the way.

“I’m pre-med and the education that I really want in my undergrad aligns more with what LSA offers,” Reid said. “I knew it would be too big of a sacrifice to have to start over with pre-reqs as well, and I wasn’t willing to give that up just for the minor, even though it does mean a lot to me.”

Reid also has an academic scholarship through LSA that would not transfer over to any other school, further preventing her from switching and being able to complete her intended dance minor.

Chiang said she is disappointed by the lack of action from the LSA department. She was warned about this problem coming into the University, but she still chose to move ahead with the hope she would be able to complete the dance minor as an LSA student.

“What seemed at first like an issue from the past 3-5 years now seems like a decade-long issue,” Chiang said. “It’s been passed for years from individual to individual.”

LSA senior Kyla Hyatt, another dance minor student, said that upon entering the University she was told that the approval process of the minor was in play. Advisors told her that it would undoubtedly happen by the time of her graduation.

“I’m definitely frustrated,” Hyatt said. “Myself and a lot of other dance minors came to U-M under the impression that we would be able to get a dance minor. Twenty-two credits is a lot of time and money, especially to not have it recognized.”

In November 2021, Chiang and Hyatt decided to take action. They sent multiple emails to dance advisors, department chairs and the head of the LSA curriculum asking for answers. At the end of last year, they created a change.org petition to bring awareness to the situation. The petition urges the school to consider recognizing the minor, and already has over 800 signatures.

“I feel like there is a path for the minor to get approved, but for some reason it’s so convoluted and difficult,” Hyatt said. “I think it’s because the major was denied before, but not for super clear reasons.”

Hyatt currently has a job teaching classes at a dance studio and plans to take a year off after graduation to teach full time. When it comes to finding future jobs in the dance industry, Hyatt worries that the lack of a recognized minor will hurt her.

“If I were to want to get another job similar to mine elsewhere, I don’t necessarily have the credentials,” Hyatt said. “So I guess I’d just have to tell a potential employer that I’ve met the requirements for a dance minor and hope they’ll take my word for it.”

The deadline for approval for Winter 2022 graduates already passed on Jan. 27, but Chiang still holds hope things will get better.

“People care about this issue, but since it has been ignored for so long, I don’t know whether the petition will even do anything,” Chiang said. “What I hope for LSA to do is actually acknowledge that people know about this and care. Then they can approve the minor for Fall 2022 graduates.”

Reid is two years away from graduating and agrees with Chiang about making a change in the future. Although she sees dance as a potential future career, receiving a dance major as an undergraduate student did not make sense with her path, so she would prefer to receive a minor upon graduation.

“If I were to major in dance I would have to stay here for five years,” Reid said. “And I don’t think there’s anything the major could offer me that the minor classes would not.”

Chiang said dance gives her a sense of connection, confidence and power. Even if it is not recognized on her resume, she will still dance through it.

“I think that not having ‘minor; dance’ on my transcript doesn’t make me any less of a dancer,” Chiang said.

