The University of Michigan School of Information (UMSI) announced on Wednesday that it is offering free tuition for current students seeking a Master of Science in Informatics (MSI) and Master of Science in Health Informatics (MHI) who are part of the Go Blue Guarantee scholarship program. The free tuition program will begin in Fall 2023 for the Ann Arbor campus.

Since 2018, the Go Blue Guarantee has offered free tuition for four years of undergraduate education to in-state students whose families make below a combined $65,000 annually. In 2021, the Go Blue Guarantee was expanded to the Flint and Dearborn campuses with a minimum high school GPA requirement of 3.5. There is no GPA requirement for students on the Ann Arbor campus to receive the Go Blue Guarantee.

The new UMSI Graduate Guarantee program will offer four semesters of free tuition for students enrolled in MSI and MHI programs. Students admitted to these programs will automatically be considered for the grant, according to the press release. With this guarantee, the Information School will become the first university college or school to offer free graduate programs.

Elizabeth Yakel, interim dean of the Information School, said in the press release that the UMSI Graduate Guarantee aims to support social and economic mobility by giving students financial support to pursue graduate school.

“The UMSI Graduate Guarantee is one of many concrete actions we are taking to address social and economic mobility,” Yakel wrote. “It supports our core value surrounding public undergraduate and graduate education as a path for increased social and economic mobility. We are also particularly proud that this targets Michigan residents with degrees from the University of Michigan’s three campuses — Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint.”

