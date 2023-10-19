he Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Wednesday afternoon to reflect on his first year as president, his official statements to the campus community about the Israel-Hamas war, the construction of the new residential complex on Central Campus and much more. The Daily provides Ono with the questions prior to the interview. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Michigan Daily: During the September Board of Regents meeting, you said you would support the creation of an unarmed non-police emergency response program to be available to the University community. What do you envision that program looking like and when do you plan to begin implementing it?

Santa Ono: Well, we’ve already started the process of having conversations with different people who are familiar with similar systems. As you know, Ann Arbor is in the midst of having those kinds of conversations as well. I know the city manager of Ann Arbor, Milton Dohoney, so he’ll be an incredible resource, and since he’s close to home we can have a head start on that. He will be a great resource, and so will other universities who are thinking about similar kinds of response units. So, initial conversations will be held with an information-gathering approach, but it won’t be myself who’s doing it, there will be a group of individuals that I name that will be involved in gathering all that information. So, I would say the process has already started. I’m already consulting with people who might be knowledgeable and helpful in informing me about the best approaches. At the last board meeting, there were individuals who actually spoke to this and who have said that they have expertise in that area. Probably it’s not a good idea for us to rush, because public safety, especially concerning members of our community, is a top priority, so we don’t want to just rush into something without being thoughtful about how we go about doing so. But I don’t want this to be a protracted effort. I think we should be able to move quickly to be able to identify best practice and then try to stand that up. It will take a little bit of time, but not that long.

TMD: The semester started out with the Graduate Employees’ Organization coming to an agreement with the University and ending their six-month strike. How do you feel coming out of the strike, and what changes have you seen to our campus community with the new contract between the University and GEO?

SO: I’m incredibly happy that we have a contract that both the University and GEO’s members and leadership are happy with. That’s something that was the top priority for the institution in the past year, so I’m very, very pleased that there has been an agreement. It’s almost certainly a relief to the University community and everyone involved including the graduate students themselves, the faculty members that work with them directly in their capacity as graduate students and undergraduates who are instructed or supported by them. Everyone’s very pleased that we’re at that stage in the process.

TMD: Are you currently living in the President’s House?

SO: I am in and out because I have a lot of things in my home in Vancouver. So we’re in the process of moving stuff in and out, and it’s going to take some time. I actually spent quite a bit of time moving yesterday as well. So the first thing I want to say is that it’s not my house. It is called the President’s House, but it’s really the University’s house. And as you know, much of its use, and the entire ground floor, is really dedicated towards being a facility for celebrating faculty, staff and students and also for events. So I don’t view it as my house even though that’s what it’s called.

TMD: You have moved partially into the President’s House after its completed renovation, and are the first president of the University to inhabit this version of the historic residence. What changes have you made to the house’s landscape and interior to make it feel like home? How does it feel to be living in the house partially?

SO: I have almost no say in the house because it is the University’s house. The only thing that I contributed to designing the house was the three cherry blossom trees, and they’re all in the front yard. I chose trees as my only input to the house because of their importance in the sustainability of the planet and because I tend to like cherry blossom trees, which are beautiful in the spring. So I can’t wait for spring to come around so we can see the cherry blossoms. The trees tend to get bigger and bigger. I planted a cherry blossom tree at the University of British Columbia, and you’d be amazed how quickly these trees grow. Even within seven years or so, they’re quite large. I hope that faculty, staff, students and alumni will enjoy seeing these blossoming trees in spring. The house is a wonderful place because we didn’t have a place to welcome people and to celebrate them. It’s a space that was designed primarily by two regents, Denise Ilitch and Sarah Hubbard, who did a really good job. I think it’s going to be a lovely space to celebrate the community. One of my favorite parts of the house is that there’s a beautiful Steinway piano, and I like music. I’ve heard a student play on it already, and it’s lovely to hear such a historic piano being played by our students. The most important thing for me in terms of the home is that it’s a place for my family. So my wife and I are living here now because my youngest daughter is in college at UBC and my other one is married and living in Oregon, so they’re unfortunately not there except when they come to visit. So home for me is where my wife, Wendy, and my dog, Romeo, live.

TMD: On Oct. 10 , the University released a statement on the Israel-Hamas war that has prompted an intense reaction on campus, including a protest staged outside of the President’s House on Oct. 13. Then, two hours into the protest, the University released another statement in response to backlash from some members of the campus community about your first statement. What went into crafting both of these statements? What have been your thoughts on the campus reaction to the statement?

SO: Let me first correct and say the second statement wasn’t in response to the campus community’s reaction to the first statement, they were just sequential statements. The first statement was informed by what was happening around that time, which was the initial attack. As time went on, as you would expect, a further statement would build upon the first statement, taking into account inputs I received from the entire community. So the first statement and the second statement reflect the evolution with what was happening during that time. So it was not a response, it was just me taking into account the evolution of a world event, which has affected many people on both the Israeli and the Palestinian sides of the conflict. And it was also taking into account that there are many members of the community that are impacted including Jewish students, students from Israel and students who are Palestinian or Muslim, and they are all a part of the University of Michigan community and they all matter. I was integrating all the inputs that I received not as a response, but internalizing that and sharing that in the second statement is something I felt was very important. I think the demonstration in front of the President’s House is something that is very, very much part of the ethos of the University. If you look at the history of the University, there have been many protests in front of the President’s House. As you probably noted in my second statement, we embrace that. We think it’s a very important part of freedom of expression for members of the community. So when I say “we” I mean the University, but I also personally think that that’s healthy. I think it’s important for people to express divergent views. Certainly, with this conflict, there are divergent views and people are passionate about those views because they’re personally impacted due to their culture, their ethnicity or their national origin. So I think that that’s understood, and I support that.

TMD: The Lecturers’ Employee Organization is nearing the beginning of their negotiations for a new three-year contract. How does the University plan to engage in negotiations with the union and reach an equitable agreement?

SO: LEO, and the individuals that are represented through LEO, are incredibly important parts of not only our academic community but our general community. I know many, many members of LEO. I’m friends with some of them. They play a very critical role with instruction but also mentoring of our students, and so the University — because I don’t personally bargain with any union — respects their contributions. The University looks forward to those conversations and that dialogue, and also to reaching an agreement and contract.

TMD: On Aug. 22, two students participated in homophobic graffiti at the Jewish Resource Center. The University of Michigan and Michigan Athletics both declined to comment on the disciplinary actions of the two students involved. What role do you play in deciding disciplinary measures for students and how does this influence the University’s ability to hold those who commit hate-based crimes accountable for their actions?

SO: I can’t comment on those particular cases because they involve individual students and their privacy considerations. I can say that the University will deal with them through established procedures that are documented, but also when it involves situations that might be governed by the law of the jurisdictions where we reside, it will go through those processes as well. In terms of myself, I usually do not get involved in those kinds of deliberations or discussions or certain decisions, because there are individuals and parts of the institution that are charged with investigating and also making those decisions directly on behalf of the institution. I do not personally make those decisions, but I care greatly about the individuals who are impacted by such alleged acts, and it’s incredibly important for the institution to look at what happened and the veracity of an allegation in an appropriate and fair manner to all involved. But I’m taking it very seriously, whether it’s on the campus itself or adjacent to campus. It involves many members of our community and requires careful investigation and thoughtful decision.

TMD: Regent Jordan Acker wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about the troubles of conference realignment in the NCAA. What are your opinions on conference realignment? What do you think the effect of four new Big Ten teams will be next year?

SO: Well, the four Big Ten teams that will be joining are UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon — four outstanding universities, three of which are public while USC is private. I know many individuals in all those institutions, which all belong to the American Association of Universities, so they are among the best universities in North America. I have great respect for them in terms of their research, scholarship and teaching, and the caliber of people, faculty, staff, students, alumni, of all four universities are really first-grade. I’m excited to welcome them to the Big Ten. It’s kind of funny that we call it the Big Ten because many more than 10 schools are currently involved. But, I think that they will enrich the conference, and it’s a conference that is unique in that it places academic rigor at the very center of how they think about the conference. I just came back several days ago from a facility in Rosemont, Ill. where not only presidents and athletic directors converge on a regular basis, but also professors and sometimes students and deans and provosts get together to think about how the institutions in the Big Ten can really collaborate well beyond any intercollegiate sports. Regent Acker wrote a very thoughtful article about conference realignment and expressed very valid concerns about the size of conferences and travel for student-athletes. What I personally think about conference realignment: I’ve been a president for almost a dozen years. Conference realignment has been going on for decades. I think that there’s certain positive aspects of conference realignment, but the welfare of the student-athlete is always something that I think all of us have to keep in mind. One of the issues with conferences that are not regional but national has to do with the stresses that puts on scholar-athletes who already have a lot on their plate with studying and going to classes, but also practicing and representing the school. Those are all things that are important for conferences to think about as they schedule intercollegiate competitions.

TMD: The University has recently begun construction on the new Central Campus residential complex. How will this address the University’s housing shortage, and do you foresee any other impact of the construction project on campus climate?

SO: The first thing is that this is a two-phase project, and we very likely will build beyond this particular residence hall project. It is currently in its first phase, already one of the biggest residential hall construction projects in the United States — one of the biggest in North America. The immediate impact is that this construction will make it possible for every first-year student who wants to live on Central Campus to do so. That’s really, really important. We can’t say that right now. I think that the second phase with this residence hall project, and the subsequent construction projects, will make it even easier for more students, not just first-year students, to live on campus. The residence halls will be first-rate facilities, not only in terms of rooms, but in terms of the co-curricular support that will be programmed into the spaces. I hope that will eventually have a positive impact on affordability in general because of the cost of living in off-campus housing. In many cases in off-campus housing, you have many students that are in relatively cramped quarters, and sometimes those apartments are not in the best of condition.

TMD: Over the summer, former U-M Flint Chancellor Debashish Dutta left for an opportunity at the University of Illinois. This has left an important position at the University open. What qualities are you looking for in the new Flint chancellor and what is your role in the search process?

SO: So, ultimately, I will have to, based upon the work of a search committee and search firm, make a recommendation to the Board of Regents of who I think will be best qualified for this very important position. The process is actually about to launch. We’ve been in the planning stage in terms of who might chair such a committee and we’ll make an announcement shortly about who will chair the search committee. And we’ll also be identifying members of the search committee. There will also be people from elsewhere in the University of Michigan system that will play a role in the search process, most likely assisted by a search firm. So we’ll look far and wide for the best possible person to lead U-M Flint. Right now, we’re very fortunate that Donna Fry is interim chancellor. She’s done a fantastic job and she’s been there for a very, very long time, since the ’80s. I can’t imagine a better person to be interim chancellor of U-M Flint.

The other part of your question was what kinds of qualities am I looking for in the next chancellor? I’ve been intentionally not leading with those qualities, but to listen to the community. I sent a broadcast email to everyone at U-M Flint and also spoke to regents and members of my executive team to get their input on what qualities would be important for a successful next chancellor. All of that is going to be integrated into the position description that encompasses all of those inputs into the kinds of things that we should look for. That being said, I also do have personal opinions about what I’d like to see. I’d like to see somebody with experience in higher education. I’d like to see someone who can communicate with individuals within Flint at every level, from a first-year student all the way to a dean or provost. Someone who will be a good team player on my executive team, somebody that can interact with members of the community as well as the regents, and someone that hopefully can interact with me as well.

TMD: You have recently surpassed the one-year mark in your term as University president. How does it feel to have been president for one year? What impact or changes to the University do you feel you’ve made in this past year?

SO: It’s great to have been here for a year. It went very fast. I don’t know why but this year went by almost in a blink of an eye. I want to make sure in year two and beyond that I really dive in and remain engaged with all members of the community. It’s been a fantastic first year. I love being president of the University of Michigan.

What do I think I’ve accomplished? Well, we just talked about some of the things and The Daily has reported on all of it. On day one, The Daily reported on the fact that I announced at my very first Regents meeting that we would create an independent office for ethics and integrity. We’ve actually identified someone who I think is going to be one of the best possible leaders of that office, Michelle Casey. So that’s something I’m pretty proud of. And so exactly how she will work with the community, she’s going to have a role in thinking that through, but she ran such an integrity and ethics office for the entire state of Illinois, which is an order of magnitude larger than the University of Michigan. So she knows what she’s doing. Very excited that we could recruit her to the University of Michigan.

One of the other things that was requested of me before I arrived was that we actually find our new chief sustainability officer. And we just hired a chief sustainability officer away from Princeton University, Shana Weber, to be the first recruit. And she is also probably one of the best in the country, if not the world. I’m very excited that those two initiatives that the community was asking me to do were ones that we were able to work on.

What else? I’m really excited that we’ve solidified the executive team. When I arrived, the provost of the University, Laurie McCauley, was an interim provost. But, through a process where I spoke to the regents and the deans and the other executive leaders about whether we should make her a permanent provost, I made a decision to make her a permanent provost. I think it was probably the smartest decision I’ve ever made in my career. She has been fantastic. We also brought Richie Hunter from the University of Oregon to be our new vice president for communications. I think that most people think she’s been doing an outstanding job, but she’s been great counsel to me and a huge addition to the team. So in addition to the creation of those two offices that I talked about, rounding out the executive team and retaining some key people have been big accomplishments.

The next thing I’d like to say is that at the beginning of my tenure, I launched two comprehensive funding processes. Both of them are about three-quarters of the way done. One of them is called Campus Plan 2050 and the other is called Vision 2034. We’ve had multiple inputs. Thousands of people have provided contributions to our vision. We’re now in the process of having town hall meetings. I’m grateful for the students, faculty and staff for participating in those town hall meetings. We’ll come back with a draft for additional feedback. We’re kind of in that stage right now. And then we’ll come back to the community with hopefully completed plans in early 2024. So I’m really proud that we’ve moved those processes forward. I’m excited by the vision, but also excited about some of the ideas that we have for connectivity and for a multi-decadal trend for the campus here.

TMD: At the end of each of our interviews with the president, The Michigan Daily always asks one “fun” question with the intent that campus might be able to get to know their president on a more personal level. In similar fashion, our “fun” question this time is: What is your Halloween costume this year?

SO: I haven’t made a final decision. There’s a concert at Hill Auditorium every year called the Halloween Concert. Last year, I played the cello in that concert and I just dressed as a Wolverine football player. I haven’t yet decided for this year, but I will have to make my decision pretty soon because there’s a good chance I’ll play in that concert again this year. In which case I’ve got to figure out what I’m going to wear. Do you have any suggestions?

TMD: I mean, Ken is a popular choice.

SO: That’s right, I have to wear something pink. “Barbie” was a great movie, and “Oppenheimer” was pretty good as well.

Daily News Editor Riley Hodder can be reached at rehodder@umich.edu. Daily News Reporters Sneha Dhandapani and Bronwyn Johnston can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu and jbronwyn@umich.edu.