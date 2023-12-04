About 50 University of Michigan students filed into the Ross School of Business Friday afternoon to hear a keynote address from Business alum Ian Black on renewable energy development. The speaker event, which helped kick off Ross Energy Week, featured Black’s perspective on business and sustainability as the chief development officer at energy solutions company ENGIE North America.

Black opened the talk by sharing his insights as a leader in developing grid-scale, solar and wind energy projects. He spoke on the current landscape of renewable energy in the United States and its significance in business.

“Energy is everything,” Black said. “Energy is a core function of all businesses. Energy touches every other major category you will come out of this school with.”

Black described three action items that he believes will be central to the future of renewable energy: electrify everything, know your goals and draw a plan for how you will reach them. Still, Black said many businesses do not have centralized renewable energy goals.

“All corporations have different goals for carbon-free energy,” Black said. “Some want net-zero carbon emissions. Microsoft, Amazon and Google all want something different.”

Black also spoke about his student and professional journey. He said he grew from an unsure MBA student to a leader in his field and gave advice to the student attendees seeking to enter an energy field.

“Don’t put so much pressure on yourself, if you don’t make the choice,” Black said. “In your first few years, like go somewhere, commit to it, and it goes wildly wrong. You’ll know why you may not do that next time…that’s how I’ve iterated through my career. It’s just finding the people and the culture that match you. You’ll start to accomplish and make money and do all the things you want to do. If you just trust that part of yourself.”

Business graduate student Robert O’Gara, co-president of the Energy Club at Ross, told The Michigan Daily in an interview after the event that he felt the talk was a great opportunity for Energy Club members to connect with an expert in the field.

“The Ross Energy Club is a group of roughly 100 MBA and other graduate students who are all committed to the energy transition and care about it both from a personal standpoint and a career standpoint,” O’Gara said. “This conference allows us to connect with other students from other programs around the country.”

Thao Le, business sophomore at the University of Chicago, told The Daily she went to the keynote address because she came to town for the 2022 Renewable Energy Case Competition, which took place Thursday.

“I did find (the keynote) interesting,” Le said. “At Energy Week, there’s a mix of competitions available for students and the panel, which is very helpful.”

Business freshman Samuel Cao told The Daily he found the topic of the address especially applicable to modern-day issues.

“I thought that the panel was very relevant to the climate change conversation,” Cao said. “I was excited to see two things I’m passionate about combined into one event and to get to see (different) sides of business and how it’s applied in the energy industry.”

Nearing the end of his address, Black presented some words of encouragement for the audience on his presentation.

“You may get one or many shots to make an impact, don’t let uncertainty or self-doubt keep you from trying,” Black’s slides read. “Comfort is not your friend. Be a hero in your story. Lead on behalf of the thing, person or place you love.”

Daily Staff Contributor Abby Harris can be reached at abigailx@umich.edu.