Thanks to a policy requiring the school to remain open at all times, the University of Michigan has only seen four snow days since 1978. The policy is in place in order for the University to maintain commitment to the Ann Arbor community by continuing to provide services for students, patients and the larger Ann Arbor community. But on days when local public schools shut down, many University students may ask: what will be enough to finally constitute a snow day?

The last time the University shut down due to inclement weather was in 2019, and the last snow day was five years prior in January 2014. After the close in 2014, the University made a policy change to reduce staffing during hazardous weather situations. The purpose of this was to enable an Emergency Reduction in Operations in order to protect the safety of students and faculty.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen told The Michigan Daily that winter maintenance is primarily handled by the University’s Facilities & Operations with U-M Division of Public Safety and Security collaboration. Facilities & Operations divides the campus into five geographic zones for snow removal, each with a designated crew and priority locations.

Broekhuizen shared how Facilities & Operations determines which zone to prioritize in terms of order of snow removal taking into account building hours, events, density of people, special needs and microclimates, or small, local areas experiencing climatic conditions. Prior to expected heavy snowfall, Broekhuizen said information is shared across these zones and routes are changed accordingly.

According to F&O, since the mid-1990s the University has reduced its salt and sand use by 50%, because salt is ineffective when temperatures are lower than 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and sand can damage the undersides of motor vehicles unless regularly cleaned. Broekhuizen emphasized the University’s process of snow removal has not changed, only the technology associated with snow removal has.

“The process of mechanical removal followed by deicing has not changed,” Broekhuizen said. “The complexity of an urban campus is challenging due to tight spaces and objects such as seat walls, bollards and pedestrian bridges. Our equipment has evolved to be smaller and lighter where needed.”

It is U-M policy to remain open at all times in order to maintain its commitment to the community, according to the University’s Standard Practice Guide on Emergency Reductions in Operations, SPG 201.27. Decisions about emergency reductions in operations are made by University President Santa Ono or a designee, with advice from the University’s executive vice presidents and Melissa Overton, DPSS Deputy Chief of Police.

Engineering assistant professor Claire Pettersen primarily performs research on snow, high-latitude clouds and precipitation processes as a climate and space science engineer. She spoke with The Daily about how weather forecasters’ predictions can affect how public safety sector’s navigate their work.

“A lot of things (that) we think about (when) forecasting snow is the impacts to people, safety and (whether) people will be able to get to and from work, and the timing of that snowfall,” Pettersen said. “It isn’t so much about how much is going to fall, but about the heaviest bands where you’re gonna have the lowest visibility and the slickest roads during the afternoon commuting hours.”

In an email to The Daily, Overton wrote about what factors into her decision to recommend a weather-related closure.

“For snow/weather events, the expected precipitation amounts, temperature ranges, wind speeds and travel conditions are factored in when determining the recommendation that DPSS provides,” Overton wrote.

Pettersen cited her previous experience working at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before coming to the University of Michigan noting that both schools had the same policy of ensuring schools remained open.

“In Wisconsin, we had the same thing,” Pettersen said. “We hadn’t had snow closures since I think 2010. But (Wisconsin Madison) did have (snow closures) in 2014, 2019 and 2020. We have closures due to extreme cold, so there was no snow, but it was so cold out it would have been actively dangerous for people to be outside waiting for five minutes for us.”

When asked what she thought was the deciding factor for a weather-closure, Petterson pointed to whether the buses are able to run.

“I think what it comes down to is can the buses run reasonably on time,” Petterson said. “ … (If) the Blue Buses that transport students and people back and forth … cannot run, then there’s no way people can effectively get to their jobs.”

Transit coach operator Vincent Crockett told The Daily the buses have never once risked not running in his 10 years with the University.

“Generally on a (snowy)] day or hazardous (weather) day, one thing to point out is the buses will never stop ever,” Crockett said. “I’ve never ever seen it come close to the buses being canceled.”

Though bus routes may be delayed or rerouted due to weather conditions, Crockett said he has never seen the safety of riders being compromised in order to keep the buses running.

“If driving on a road may be hazardous … we may just change roads,” Crockett said. “Let’s say, for instance, on Katherine (Street) and Glen (Avenue), it’s a hill there. So if the ice is fresh … and the driver goes down, he determines that it’s extremely hazardous, and it’s best that buses don’t come there until it’s solved. (The bus) will radio the other buses in dispatch, and we will avoid that area.”

With delayed commutes, students, staff and faculty who travel to campus face difficulties when the University does not cancel classes in the face of inclement weather. LSA senior Buraq Oral explained in an email to The Daily how he commuted from Canton during his freshman and sophomore years before moving to Ypsilanti for his junior year. He now lives a few miles south of Central Campus.

When hazardous weather conditions interrupted a typical commute, Oral said he had to decide whether it was worth the travel to campus.

“Coming to campus when the weather was bad was always a calculated decision,” Oral wrote. “Mostly, it depended on whether or not I had (organic chemistry) lab that day.”

While the University continues to hold classes on hazardous weather days, many professors choose to hold classes virtually or offer students the option to attend classes virtually. Petterson said that she also has learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and utilized those resources to offer students alternatives to in-person classes during these times.

“Classes (are) always recorded in lectures,” Pettersen said. “And if they do not feel like they could get to work safely to not risk it … the things would be available online. I think a lot of people do that … We have these tools at our disposal, and I think that’s good to use. I’ll always emphasize to anybody I’m working with that it’s not worth the risk to come in.”

