Content Warning: Mentions of racially motivated harassment and violence.

On Dec. 6, an anonymous individual posted a PSA about the University of Michigan to Medium, an online publishing and blogging platform. The post was entitled “Predator fetishizing and targeting East Asian women at the University of Michigan.” The anonymous author claimed there was a sophomore studying Computer Science at the University who had repeatedly harassed and stalked students who identify as women and East and Southeast Asian on campus and alleged that the individual still posed a danger to other students.

The author claimed the man in question — who they described as a white man with dark hair and glasses — often began conversations with East and Southeast Asian women on campus by direct messaging them on social media platforms under the guise of having shared a class together. According to the post, the man had also followed some of the women out of their classes and around campus, taking photos of the women and posting them on his social media platforms. The post mentioned that he primarily approaches students outside of the Shapiro Undergraduate Library, the Fishbowl, Ross and near South University Avenue.

The author said the alleged perpetrator requested to follow them and several of their friends on social media. They wrote about how their firsthand experience with this situation has impacted them and how important it is to acknowledge this person’s behavior, especially against East and Southeast Asian women.

“This is very abnormal behavior and should be taken seriously,” the post read. “He specifically and methodically employs multiple strategies to manipulate East Asian women into spending time with him. I personally feel terrified and shaken by this.”

The Medium post circulated on other media platforms, such as Reddit. Following the post, the original author updated and claimed that several others had reached out with their own experiences with the individual.

The post prompted the tenured and tenured-track professors in the Asian/Pacific Islander American Studies Department to make a joint statement about the situation, which they emailed to University Provost Laurie McCauley and Martino Harmon, vice president of student life at the University on Dec. 11. In the email, which was shared with The Michigan Daily, the faculty wrote that several Asian American students have approached them in class, asking for advice on how to stay safe on campus.

“Our students have expressed distress about an undergraduate student who is harassing Asian American women on campus,” the email read. “Asian American female students in our classes have shared with us that they do not feel safe and they do not know where to turn for help.”

On Dec. 12, Harmon responded to the email, thanking the department for sharing their concerns with U-M administration. Harmon wrote that he and McCauley were working with the Dean of Students Office and the Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) to provide additional information to the campus community.

“I have been in communication with Provost McCauley and we both want to thank you and the Core Faculty of Asian/Pacific Islander American Studies for bringing this matter to our attention,” Harmon wrote. “Clearly this reported behavior is of serious concern and we are in the process of receiving information from representatives from DPSS, and the Dean of Students Office. … Once we have additional information we will get back to you and the members of the group.”

There has been a history of anti-Asian violence both in the United States and on college campuses. The University has witnessed other instances of anti-Asian hate over the past few years, including in 2021 when a virtual event addressing anti-Asian hate was shut down because of interruptions from a ‘Zoom-bomber.’ The University also addressed its history of racism against Asian women when Law School Dean Mark West apologized for racist book covers that fetishized Asian women.

In an interview with The Daily, one half-Japanese female student, who has asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said she interacted with the individual over both Snapchat and Instagram. She will be referred to as Emma in this article.

Emma said they had followed each other on Instagram after meeting via the Michigan Class of 2026 Instagram account in March. She told The Daily that the individual suddenly privately messaged her after she posted her class schedule on her Instagram story in August, claiming he had two classes with her. Throughout the rest of the semester, Emma said, he continued to private message her and frequently asked to meet up in-person.

“He just got really clingy really fast, and he just kept asking about my life,” Emma said. “As the school year progressed, he kept asking me to hang out one-on-one, and I was not very comfortable with it, so I kept saying no, and he kept asking to hang out.”

After talking with her friends, Emma said she decided to stop responding to the messages. However, she said the individual continued trying to communicate with her.

“He just kept texting,” Emma said. “He’d be like ‘Why are you doing this? Why aren’t you answering me? Do you hate me?’”

Emma blocked him in August. She said she did not realize that the same thing had happened to other people on campus until she saw the Medium post and read about others’ personal interactions with the individual online.

Emma said she believes the individual lied to her about his age and shared classes and went out of his way to contact her. Emma noted that after the Medium article was posted, she had tried to go back and find their messages, but she had lost access to them, presumably because the individual blocked her.

“That kind of makes me think he doesn’t want me to be able to go back and read these messages,” Emma said. “I don’t remember if there was something that could’ve been more suspicious that I just didn’t think of at the time because I can’t access those messages anymore.”

Melissa Overton, deputy chief of police at the University Police Department, told The Daily that DPSS had received multiple reports of stalking and harassment and after their investigation, concluded that a crime had not been committed.

“After a thorough investigation, an individual was identified, and at this time we don’t believe them to be a threat to the community,” Overton said.

