Content warning: graphic depictions of sexual abuse

In the case of the People of the State of Michigan v. Peter Ming-Chien Chen, The Michigan Daily obtained a transcript of a preliminary examination that took place on Jul. 20, 2021, and was conducted by Judge Miriam A. Perry of the Washtenaw County Trial Court.

Peter Chen, former professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan, is currently standing trial before the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on the charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

The following transcripts contain testimony from the teenage girl who alleges Chen assaulted her. Her mother also provides an account of her daughter’s experience.Both witnesses were called to testify by the prosecution.

The Daily has redacted some information to protect the identity of Chen’s accuser, who is a minor, and the identities of other minors named in the testimonies.

Craig Andrew Childers, the assistant prosecuting attorney at the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, represented the plaintiff during the preliminary testimony. Attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman represented Chen.

In the ongoing jury trial, Lehman represents Chen and Amy Reiser, Washtenaw County’s assistant prosecuting attorney, represents the prosecution.

Read the full transcript here:

