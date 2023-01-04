Oxford Residence Hall at the University of Michigan is currently experiencing an unscheduled electrical outage according to an Information and Technology Services (ITS) service status Tuesday night. The outage limits the use of ITS networks, including Wi-Fi, as well as any phones, computers or lights powered by the building.

According to the service status, the outage began at 1:00 p.m. and DTE electricians arrived on site at 3:00 p.m.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily at 10:15 p.m., LSA freshman Peter Storer, a resident at Oxford, said the residence hall was completely dark when he returned from Winter Break around 3:00 p.m. and he struggled to find information about the outage.

“Everything was just black, and there hadn’t been any communication with the (residential advisors) or anything like that until a little bit later,” Storer said. “As of right now, everything here is just completely out. Everybody is carrying around flashlights from the Community Center.”

Storer said he experienced a lack of communication throughout the outage.

“We were left in the dark, really,” Storer said. “It was a few hours after the power had gone out that we got any communication there was an issue … And then, also, it was only around 20 minutes ago that we were told that you could get flashlights from the Community Center.”

Storer also claimed the outage presented a problem for students preparing to start the winter term the next morning.

“The timing of this is just really inconvenient, with it being the first day of classes tomorrow,” Storer said. “My phone right now is kind of low on battery, so for tomorrow, I’m going to have to try and find somewhere to plug it in. But if people here have remote classes, they’re not going to be able to connect to Wi-Fi here.”

As of Tuesday night, electricians are still working to identify the source of the outage. No time estimate for power restoration is available. Further updates can be found on the ITS website.

