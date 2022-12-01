The Division of Public Safety and Security at the University of Michigan released a statement on Wednesday regarding several home invasions between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 in the Burns Park area south of Hill Street.

According to the release, residents of Burns Park reported to the Ann Arbor Police Department various items were stolen from their residences following their return from the holiday break. DPSS said there are no known suspects, and there is evidence that homes were entered by force.

DPSS asked the Ann Arbor community to reach out with any known information.

“If you have information, please contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at (734) 794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org,” the statement said.

DPSS said it strongly encourages students to store valuables out of plain sight, utilize timers for lights and other electronics, keep windows and doors locked and report any suspicious behavior or incidents.

Daily Staff Reporter Rachel Mintz can be reached at mintzrac@umich.edu.