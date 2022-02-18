President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Marcy Kaptur, U.S. representative for Ohio’s 9th congressional district, and President Joe Biden speak about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. EPA Administrator Michael Regan and President Joe Biden speak about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Thursday afternoon. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

President Joe Biden visited Lorain, Ohio — a small industrial steel town 140 miles southeast of Ann Arbor — on Thursday to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he signed into law last November and announce $1 billion in funding for the protection of the Great Lakes.

Joined by a cohort of lawmakers and cabinet members, Biden spoke to a crowd of about 60 guests in The Shipyards, a warehouse-cum-restaurant standing along the shores of the Black River and Lake Erie.

The president’s trip to the Cleveland suburb is one of several recent speeches from Democratic politicians in support of the infrastructure package. Both U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI and Biden’s visits served to discuss infrastructure and Great Lakes conservation efforts.

The crowd cheered after Biden announced the $1 billion in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program dedicated to protecting the wildlife and ecosystems of the Great Lakes basin.

“It’s going to allow the most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes,” Biden said. “We’re going to accelerate cleanup of sites across six states in the Great Lakes Basin… And we know these sites were dangerously polluted for decades. We’re committed to (cleaning) them up.”

Biden emphasized the need to invest in American infrastructure, citing the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge last month and widespread lead contamination of water in the United States.

“​​Our infrastructure used to be rated number one in the world,” Biden said. “Today, according to the World Economic Forum, we rank number 13 in the world. China and the rest of the world is catching up and passing us. But now, with our infrastructure law, we’re reinvesting in our economy and in our — and in our people, reclaiming our leadership, and creating millions of jobs for building a better America. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Biden said the United States should protect environmental resources like the Great Lakes by creating jobs dedicated to eliminating pollution from abandoned wells and mines throughout the Midwest.

“We’re also showing that growing the economy and creating jobs can go hand-in-hand with protecting the environment, not decimating it, (and) meeting the moment on climate change,” Biden said. “The Infrastructure Law also helps us invest in a cleaner, stronger, more resilient electric grid, with 100% clean electric energy being generated by the year 2035.”

Biden’s speech was preceded by remarks from Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

Bradley opened the program by thanking the president for his efforts to restore the Great Lakes ecosystems, which he believes will benefit citizens in communities built around the lakes, such as Lorain.

“It’s our sincere hope that by 2030 the Black River will no longer be an area of concern and that the ecosystem will be renewed from all the years of neglect,” Bradley said. “Without our president’s help, this would never have been accomplished.”

Regan discussed the Black River and 25 other areas of concern — sites that have suffered significant environmental degradation — throughout the Great Lakes basin.

“Many of these areas include or are adjacent to communities of color, communities whose poverty levels are well-above average, and communities that already bear the highest burden of environmental pollution,” Regan said. “For more than two decades … progress has been painfully slow… I’m proud to say that that ends with the Biden Administration.”

A recording of Regan and Biden’s speeches can be viewed here.

Daily Staff Reporter Irena Li can be reached at irenayli@umich.edu.