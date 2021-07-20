The Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) currently has a person of interest in custody regarding a string of three presumably related assaults in downtown Ann Arbor from July 16-18, according to a tweet by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS). The man was taken into custody by AAPD on Monday night near Washtenaw Avenue and Huron Parkway and is currently being questioned, the tweet says.

The Michigan Daily contacted AAPD for further information or comment, but the department was unable to complete the request until further notice.

On the night of July 16 and morning of July 17, two separate women were assaulted. The first instance occurred at 10 p.m. on July 16, and the second occurred at 4 a.m. on July 17. The first victim was walking alone in Nickels Arcade near State Street and Maynard Street when she was approached. The suspect punched the woman and told her to be quiet. The victim proceeded to kick the suspect in the groin and began screaming, prompting the suspect to flee the scene on foot.

The second victim was walking alone near Catherine Street and Division Street, where the suspect reportedly jumped out from a driveway and attacked her. The suspect punched the victim in the face and grabbed her throat, telling her to be quiet. The victim kicked the suspect, enabling her to eventually run away to safety.

The third incident occurred on July 18 around 11 p.m. A woman was walking alone near W. Huron Street and Ashley Street when the suspect forced her into a portable bathroom stall and assaulted her. The woman fought the suspect off, escaping the stall and calling out to friends for help. The suspect ran away on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a male in his early 20s and around six feet tall. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood up during the incidents.

DPSS has advised U-M students and Ann Arbor residents to exhibit caution when walking alone at night time by being aware of their surroundings. They have recommended walking with a co-worker or friend in well lit areas, as well as avoiding isolated areas.

Any information regarding the incident can be reported to DPSS at (734)-763-1131, or to the AAPD Tip Line at (734)-794-6939.

