With winter quickly approaching, University of Michigan students are getting ready to face the colder weather and shorter days. As one of the northernmost states in the nation, Michigan is known for its especially cold and snowy winters. For out-of-state students in particular, winters in Ann Arbor can be very different from winters in their hometowns. The Michigan Daily spoke with out-of-state students on their concerns and for this winter season.

Many out-of-state students said they were worried about the infamous Michigan weather far before they arrived on campus. LSA sophomore Jessica Yang, from Fairfax County, Va., told The Daily she spent hours in preparation for the anticipated cold.

“Before coming here, my impression of Michigan was like this barren tundra that I’d have to utilize all of my survival skills to survive in,” Yang said. “I was so worried that I spent literally hours (searching for) what kind of parka was the best, tips and tricks on how to stay warm, stuff like that.”

To many U-M students, the most important part of handling the weather is finding proper clothing. Business junior Giana Mae Anguiano, originally from Chicago, said a coat is central to Michigan winter attire.

“Get a really good coat,” Anguiano said. “They can be expensive. … If you can, thrift one … just make sure you invest in one.”

LSA junior Brandon Palomino-Alonso, originally from sunny Bonita Springs, Fla., said in an email to The Daily that they also thought it was important to get a good winter jacket.

“I invested in a nice coat, and it is my lifesaver,” Palomino-Alonso wrote. “I still walk around in sneakers (during the winter), the drip never stops.”

Engineering freshman Cyrus Desai, originally from Allentown, Pa. told The Daily he does his best to avoid the winter weather whenever possible.

“I try to not go outside as much as possible,” Desai said. “If I can take the bus or something like that or walk in between buildings without going outside like you can on North Campus, that’s what I try to do.”

Many students mentioned their struggle with seasonal depression during the long winter season. According to the Mayo Clinic, seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder, is a type of depression that typically starts in the fall and lasts through the winter months. Many students shared stories about how the cold weather, cloudy skies and short days affected them.

Anguiano mentioned how she has been affected by seasonal depression in the past.

“I know, at least from freshman year, I think seasonal depression is a real thing,” Anguiano said. “There was one time my freshman year where I didn’t leave my room for a whole week.”

Yang said the winter weather has a significant negative impact on her mental health.

“Besides the physical aspect of the overcast weather, I’d say it has a pretty big mental effect on me,” Yang said. “I bought (a) light therapy lamp because I was so worried about it. I tried using it a couple times, but I felt it didn’t really work. … There’s not really much you can do to cope with the weather in a mental sense.”

Some out-of-state students, however, expressed excitement at the prospect of witnessing a Michigan winter. LSA freshman Noah Guberman, who is originally from Bethesda, Md., said in an interview with The Daily that seeing the snow would be a new experience for him.

“I’ve never really had a lot of snow before, at least not in recent memory,” Guberman said. “I love winter weather, and I love the snow. I’m excited to just get out there and experience that.”

Despite the gloomy weather, Anguiano said they still find things to look forward to in the winter semester.

“I feel like because people tend to stay inside, the organizations I’m a part of are trying to do more events in the winter,” Anguiano said. “I feel like versus freshman year, I was looking for things to do and I didn’t really want to go out. Now, I’m really excited for the events that are going to happen.”

