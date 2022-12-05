The official results for the University of Michigan Central Student Government’s semesterly election were released Tuesday, Nov. 29. The election was conducted to elect eight representatives from each school to serve on the CSG Assembly as well as one seat on the University of Michigan Police Department Oversight Committee. The ballot also included a proposal and a non-binding question.

Elected Assembly members are expected to speak for the schools they represent and vote in weekly Assembly meetings and one of the legislative committee meetings. Below are the results for the assembly representative elections:

College of Architecture representative: sophomore Tala Dababna

School of Dentistry representative: third-year dentistry student Tommy Lau

College of Engineering representatives: sophomore Adam Thompson and senior Jacob Gabel

School of Information representative: second-year information student Phil Mendez

Law School representative: second-year law student Alexander Gavulic

LSA representative: freshman Riley Kina

Medical School representative: first-year medical student Danielle DuPuis

School of Music, Theater and Dance representative: sophomore Valerie Xu-Friedman

School of Nursing representative: masters student Maggie Li

UMPD Oversight Committee member: Law School student Matthew Riley

Results from the Rackham race await certification, pending Elections Court advisory opinion.

The races for Rackham and School of Kinesiology representatives are currently tied. LSA senior Claudia McLean, CSG Elections Director, told The Michigan Daily in an email that ties will be resolved at a CSG Assembly meeting on Dec. 6, during which the tied candidates will give speeches in front of the newly formed Assembly before a vote by secret ballot.

An amendment to the All-Campus Constitution was also present on the ballot. The proposal concerns whether the CSG President can make appointments to vacant seats of the CSG Assembly with the Assembly’s approval if the student government of the constituency of the vacant seat does not exist or fails to make an appointment within 21 days. The proposal passed with 999 voting yes and 290 voting no.

The ballot also included a non-binding question asking for student input on how the space formerly occupied by the Fleming Administration Building should be reallocated for. There were three options: a green space for grass, benches, a fountain, and open paths; a new University Health Services building with an intended space for students with disabilities; and a dedicated student organization building for offices and storage space.

The option to reallocate the free space as green space with amenities won the most votes receiving 767 votes as compared to 452 and 152 votes for the other two options respectively.

Thompson expressed that he is honored to be elected and that during his term, he would like to increase student engagement on North Campus and reinforce the bond between North and Central campus.

“I want to thank everyone who put their trust in me with their vote by working hard for CoE in the CSG Assembly,” Thompson said. “I’d like to bring more CSG events to North Campus and push for other non CSG hosted events to be held there … in order to strengthen our University community as a whole and the connection between North and Central Campus.”

Gabel also said he was honored to be elected and said he aims to bridge the gap between CSG and the student body through increasing transparency and awareness of CSG’s decisions.

“Sitting among the select few assembly members who represent nearly 8,000 CoE students is a true honor,” Gabel said. “As a representative, I will fight to keep the student body informed of the decisions made in CSG and I will hold myself accountable for representing the best interests of those who elected me.”

Kina said she was excited to be elected and announced plans to put forward a resolution calling for free laundry machines in residence halls as well as supporting the More Than Four movement, which was launched by the Black Student Union in an effort to address anti-Blackness on campus.

“There are many things I plan to do as LSA representative,” Kina said. “Currently, I am co-authoring a resolution to get free use of laundry machines for all students. I also plan on trying to find ways to provide new opportunities for minority students. The More Than Four movement was under attack and I believe we need to show these students that we support them.”

Riley, who was elected as UMPD Oversight Committee representative, said he was looking forward to serving the University community and excited to pursue a safe environment for all on campus.

“I hope to help foster an environment on the committee whereby the campus community feels safe and secure in knowing that grievances aired to the police department will be handled in a fair and sensible manner,” Riley said.

Gavulic was re-elected as Law School representative and was appointed to the vacant seat in March. Gavulic said he is glad to continue the position and intends to continue making sure the Law School, albeit having a smaller population, is properly represented in CSG.

“I’m happy that the students of the Law School chose to continue placing their trust in me as their CSG Representative,” Gavulic said. “(I will) continue … bringing their concerns before the assembly and working with other representatives on measures that will improve quality of life for all students. While the Law School may make up a relatively small proportion of the student body, that doesn’t make our concerns any less important, or our needs any less essential.”

DuPuis was elected as Medical School representative and said she was thrilled to be elected. She said she has concrete plans to ensure that the voices of the Medical School community members are represented in university-wide decision-making.

“Moving forward, I plan to share monthly updates with our school concerning issues on the docket, host office hours for students to speak with me one-on-one, and connect with medical school student organization leaders to (discuss) how I can best represent their members and advocate for their viewpoint and concerns,” Dupuis said.

Flemming, who was elected as Ross School of Business representative, but only after Business junior Andrew Agius declined the position after receiving the most votes. Flemming and Agius both did not respond in time for publication.

School of Information representative Mendez, said he was humbled to be elected, and that he plans to reach out to SI student leaders to have a clearer picture of the concerns and demands of his constituents.

“I’d like to connect with other student leaders within the School of Information and understand how CSG can better serve (the School of Information),” Mendez said.

