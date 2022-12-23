The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Southeast Michigan from Thursday evening to Saturday morning.

Ann Arbor is expected to get up to six inches of snow with ice and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The expected conditions could lead to scattered power outages. Ann Arbor is also expected to experience wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero, which the National Weather Service warns can cause frostbite after 30 minutes of exposure.

All Washtenaw County offices will be closed Friday in anticipation of the storm and will reopen Dec. 27. Ann Arbor Public Schools will already be closed tomorrow through Jan. 6 for winter break. Westfield Charter Academy, Harper Woods CCI Center and three YMCA locations will also be closed tomorrow.

The city of Ann Arbor said they will plow the streets based on a system that prioritizes major roads, school routes and hills, and has asked residents to stay home if possible.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned Michiganders to brace for the storm’s impact in a series of tweets Dec. 21.

See more First, stay indoors if possible. If you must go out:

✅ Wear layers to prevent loss of body heat and cover your mouth to protect your lungs.

✅ Keep fuel tank near full to prevent freezing and pack an emergency supply kit with essentials like salt, a shovel, food, and blankets. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 21, 2022

Whitmer also provided a list of storm essentials and asked Michiganders to look out for one another during the storm in the tweets.

“Stay safe, and check on family, friends, and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance,” Whitmer wrote.



