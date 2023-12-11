Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the final piece of the Reproductive Health Act into law Monday morning with the goal of expanding abortion access in Michigan. The RHA has been making its way through the Michigan legislature since the package was introduced last March and passed by the Michigan House and Michigan Senate this fall. The RHA package was signed as a follow-up to the passage of Proposal 3 in November 2022, which amended the state’s constitution to protect the right to abortion, birth control and other aspects of reproductive health care.

House Bill 4949 is the final installment of the RHA and will repeal Michigan’s ban on insurance coverage for abortion without the purchase of a separate rider, an additional add-on to health insurance policies that must be purchased in order to receive coverage for abortion care. The bill will also prohibit criminalization of abortion providers or patients.

In addition to the bill signed today, the RHA will also repeal Michigan’s Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers laws, which placed licensing restrictions on facilities that provide abortion care, and Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. It also ensures students at public universities in Michigan have access to accurate information about their reproductive health care options.

In a press release Monday morning, Whitmer said her signing the final piece of the RHA package into law marked a decade since she stood in the Michigan Senate to fight for reproductive rights. Ten years ago, Whitmer opposed the passage of legislation requiring women to pay for additional insurance in order to have abortion coverage and, for the first time, publicly shared her story of being raped in college. Whitmer said she was honored to be repealing that same law 10 years later.

“Ten years ago today, I was in the Michigan Senate, fighting against an unconscionable anti-choice bill that would have forced Michiganders to pay extra for insurance every month just in case they were raped or had an unwanted pregnancy,” Whitmer wrote. “Exactly ten years later, I am proud to be repealing that same bill as governor.”

In the press release, Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, praised Whitmer for continuing the fight for reproductive rights in Michigan.

“(Whitmer) has been a leader in the fight for reproductive freedom in Michigan since her earliest days in the state legislature and now, thanks to her support and advocacy, patients across Michigan will have greater access to the essential health care they need and deserve,” Greear wrote. “This is an incredible step forward for Michigan and we look forward to working with the Governor and champions in the state legislature as we continue the fight for true reproductive freedom.”

