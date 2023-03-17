Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill expanding rights and protections for LGBTQ+ Michiganders Thursday afternoon. The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976 prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status. The bill expands this list to include sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

In a press release obtained by The Michigan Daily, Whitmer expressed her enthusiasm for the legislation.

“Today, we are taking a long overdue step to ensure that no one can be fired from their job or evicted from their home because of who they are or how they identify,” Whitmer said. “Our LGBTQ+ friends, family, and neighbors deserve equal protection under the law so they can live their authentic lives, and I want everyone to know that Michigan is a place that will fight for your freedom to be yourself.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II joined Whitmer as she signed the bill. According to the press release, Gilchrist said he sees the bill as an affirmation of all identities.

“Today, we are building on decades of work by advocates, activists, and allies to deliver real change and send a message that you can be yourself in Michigan,” Gilchrist said. “Expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to strengthen protections for sexual orientation and gender identity or expression will prevent Michiganders from being fired from their job or evicted from their home because of who they are or how they identify. It will recognize and reaffirm that Michigan is at its strongest when every individual is respected and empowered.”

The bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers, 23-15 in the state Senate and 64-45 in the state House. State Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, who sponsored the Senate bill, said he sees it as an overdue step toward equality for all Michiganders.

“For more than forty long years, ‘amending Elliott-Larsen’ has been the battle cry of our community,” Moss said. “This moment is so long overdue and too many LGBTQ people suffered on this journey to get here. They were waiting for a Legislature with the courage to stand up to hate and stand up for equality. They were waiting (for) members from our own community to tell our story in the chambers of the State Capitol. And they were waiting for a governor like Gretchen Whitmer to sign this bill. For them and for us, this day has finally arrived: equal protection under the law.”

According to the press release, Attorney General Dana Nessel emphasized how this bill ensures equal rights for all members of the state.

“No person in this state should experience barriers to employment, housing, education or public accommodations and services because of who they are or who they love,” Nessel said. “I have long fought for equal treatment under the law and am grateful to finally see those protections explicitly spelled out within our state’s statutes. I’d like to thank Senator Jeremy Moss and Representative Jason Hoskins for ushering this legislation through and Governor Gretchen Whitmer for enacting it into law. This is a long overdue victory not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Michigan residents.”

The bill will take effect in 90 days.

Daily Staff Reporter Matthew Shanbom can be reached at shanbom@umich.edu.